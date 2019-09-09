📅It's that time of year again

What time am I referring to?

The time when the tropics start acting out for attention? The time when Halloween Horror Nights is here? The time when Florida man makes headlines for his outlandish behavior? Oh, wait. That's all the time.

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

🌊 Tropics heating up

The tropics remain active.

To answer your question: Yes, it's that time of year when the tropics begin to bubble. After all, the peak of hurricane season is just a day away. Get a look at what's brewing and how it could impact Central Florida's forecast in the coming days.

🌀 Dorian's destruction

Copyright 2019 CNN The damage from Hurricane Dorian to Grand Bahama is gradually becoming apparent.

On that note, let's hope we don't ever see a storm like Hurricane Dorian again -- Not here, not in the Bahamas, not anywhere. Almost a week later, some residents on the islands still can't believe what they're seeing, saying "Grand Bahama is dead." See the heartbreaking photos that show the devastation and find out how you can help.

😱 Halloween Horror Nights

Now, to answer your second question: Yes, it's that time of year when Universal Orlando opens its doors to thrill-seekers looking for a good scare at the park's annual Halloween Horror Nights event. To keep up the tradition, we sent two of our bravest News 6 team members to face their fears and try it all out for us. Good news: They lived to tell the story. Get a look at their full review and see how each house ranks on their scare scale.

👮 Calling all first responders

(Credit: SeaWorld)

SeaWorld is celebrating you and 911 operators this month with a free visit to the park. You don't have to go alone, either. They're offering discounted tickets for your friends and family members, too. Find out how to take advantage of the offer and share it with your favorite first responders.

🎙️ Florida Man Radio

Oh, yeah. To answer your last question: It is definitely that time of year when Florida man does wild things. Actually, that's all year. The only difference now is that there's a radio show committed to bringing the adventures of Florida man to the airwaves. How can you not love that idea? See when and where you can tune in to Florida Man Radio.

📧: Can't wait for more Florida man? I hear he frequents our "Strange Florida" newsletter. If you're reading this, I know you're a fan of our newsletters. 😉 Why not subscribe to this one?

🎵 New Music Monday

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for ABA)

Tired of listening to the same playlist over and over again? Same, considering I like to listen to one song on repeat until I can't stand it anymore (oops 🤷‍♀️). Anyway, our team has you covered with this week's edition of New Music Monday. There are five recommendations this Monday, but since you should already know every word to every song on Taylor Swift's new album (and you do, right?), enjoy this list of four albums you should listen to.

Sometimes five isn't enough. What else are you listening to this week? Email me your recommendations at BVolz@wkmg.com and I might take a break from being that Swiftie fan -- maybe. 😬

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.