🙌 I've got that Friday feeling

🌮 Let's taco about what's for dinner

It doesn't have to be Tuesday for you to enjoy a delicious taco. Today is National Taco Day so if you needed an excuse to satisfy that craving, look no further. To make things ever better, several local retailers are offering deals so you can get your crunch on without breaking the bank. Check out all the places offering Taco Day discounts.

🤯 So THAT's how it's done

I'm too much of a coward to go on most roller coasters but I'm guessing there are plenty of pass holders reading who are always down for a good thrill. Those who've hopped on board the Expedition Everest at Disney's Animal Kingdom probably know the best part of the journey is when the ride comes to a stop where the Yeti has ripped away the track. With a little Disney magic, the ride reverses course. This video shows exactly how it's done.

🌻 It'll be a sunny Sunday -- and Saturday, too

Associated Press

You read that right. Rain chances will remain low across Central Florida this weekend. That means you can get out and enjoy the fresh air, assuming you can handle temperatures in the low 90s. Find out more about what News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges had to say about this weekend's forecast.

🐊 More gators are coming to Orlando

Gatorland Orlando

Before you start to panic, it's actually a good thing and these aren't your average gators. Gatorland Orlando on Friday debuted its new White Gator Swamp, which is now the largest breeding facility for white gators in the world. Alligators can be cute, right? We've got more pictures and video of the albino alligators so you can judge for yourself.

👶 Oh, baby

(Credit: City of Rockledge)

A call to the Rockledge Fire Station this week ended in a very special delivery. A panicked woman called 911 as she went into labor, and when firefighters arrived, it was clear the baby wasn't going to wait, so they helped her give birth right then and there. See how the mother and her new bundle of joy are doing.

