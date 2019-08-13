Left-handed?💁‍♀️You're in great company

If you're left-handed, you just might be among some of the greatest out there.

There's a holiday for everything now, including one to celebrate the rare beings that are lefties. If you're a righty, you're still great, and I have news for you, too, but it's not your special day. To all my ambidextrous folks, you're just down right impressive.

No matter which hand you use more, here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

⚖️ Epstein investigation

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Following the jail cell death of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, prosecutors are now looking at some of the people in his inner circle for answers about the alleged abuse of underage girls. Could anyone else face charges? See what officials are saying about the case now and who could be questioned.

🔘 School safety button

The kids are back to school this week, and with a new year comes new safety features. On Tuesday, Seminole County leaders discussed some of the changes students will see this school year, including an app that allows teachers to put the school on lockdown with the push of a button. Learn more about the latest safety measures and the district's focus for the year.

⚡ Seek shade

Not only is another round of storms expected Tuesday in Central Florida, the heat index is also expected to reach 110 degrees, so I suggest finding shade if you have to spend any time outside. Get the full forecast to plan the rest of your day.

📚 Fighting senioritis

Getty Images

If your child is a senior this year, then the first day of school really kicked off their countdown to graduation. Trust me, it wasn't THAT long ago that I was in their shoes. And let me tell you, senioritis is real, but it is possible to finish strong. See these tips to avoid the crippling "disease" and share them with your senior.

🍁 Taste of fall

(Credit: Dunkin')

It still feels like summer, but it's about to taste a lot like fall -- at Dunkin' Donuts, at least. Too early for pumpkin spice? Not for Dunkin'. Find out what flavors the chain will have in its fall lineup and how soon you could see it. Hint: You won't have to wait long. 😏

👏 Let's hear it for these lefties

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Known for her multiple charitable contributions, Angelina Jolie supports UNICEF, The Jolie-Pitt Foundation and Doctors Without Borders, among others.

It may feel like they're living in a right-handed world, but a rare lefty is certainly something to be celebrated. International Lefthander's Day is all about recognizing that talented 10 percent of the population. And what makes them even cooler is that they're in the company of some pretty impressive people. If being left-handed wasn't cool before, Angelina Jolie just made it cool. See who else gets through life leading with their left and share the full list with your favorite lefty.

A question for all my pumpkin spice lovers: Dunkin' or Starbucks? ☕ Email BVolz@wkmg.com and let me know which you prefer -- or if you even dabble in fall flavors at all.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.