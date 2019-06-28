🙅Major changes coming to Florida's driving laws -- you ready?

If you're in the habit of using your phone while driving, it's officially time to break the habit. Otherwise, you could face some serious consequences starting Monday -- you know, besides putting lives in danger.

Big changes to Florida's texting and driving laws go into effect Monday, and I'm here to prepare you for them. Plus, we've got to wrap up the week with some of your other Friday headlines. Can I get a "woo hoo" for the weekend? 🎉

🚘 Driving change

Starting Monday, law enforcement officers in Florida can pull you over if they suspect you're texting and driving. The new distracted driving law makes texting behind the wheel a primary offense. But what if you're using your map, or changing the music? We know, you have a lot of questions. You're in luck, because our team has answers. Here's what you can and can't do with your phone while driving starting July 1.

📱 Smartphone apps

If you need help breaking the bad and potentially deadly habit of using your phone while driving, these apps will help.

🇺🇸 Democratic debate: Night 2

Getty Images Sen. Kamala Harris (R) (D-CA) and former Vice President Joe Biden (L) speak as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) looks on during the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, 2019, in Miami.

If you thought things were intense Wednesday night, I hope you watched night two of the debate Thursday night, because there was a lot happening. Catch up on the most heated moments and other takeaways from the event.

🗳️ Candidate drops out

Two weeks after state and Orlando Health officials confirmed a Florida House candidate who claimed to have removed bullets from victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting is not actually a doctor, she has dropped out of the Florida District 28 race. Get the full story about Elizabeth McCarthy's claims and why she's accused of lying.

🐶 Dangerous dog food?

Shelby Soblick/Getty Images for SOBEWFF®

As a dog mom who would be devastated if anything were to happen to her fur child, I have to share this with you: The FDA has issued a warning about certain dog foods that could cause heart disease. See the brands to look out for and how many cases of heart disease they're linked to.

🚀 Exploring Saturn's moon

Do you know what day it is? It's Space Friday!

A giant of a moon appears before a giant of a planet undergoing seasonal changes in this natural color view of Titan and Saturn from NASA's Cassini spacecraft. (Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute)

And for your space bit this week, we're talking about NASA's plan to send a drone to explore Titan, Saturn's largest moon, to explore future potential landing sites. Get a look at the Dragonfly drone and find out when it's set to launch.

💤 Sleep solutions

iStock/WebSubstance 7. Being Late --Try visualizing your arrival at an event five to 10 minutes early, or write down appointments 15 minutes before the scheduled time to ensure you're on time.

If you're anything like me, weekends are for catching up on your beauty sleep. If you have trouble sleeping, it could be because of what you're drinking -- or not drinking, for that matter. Find out what experts say you should and shouldn't have before hitting the sheets.

☔ Rainy weekend

Getty Images

If you were hoping to enjoy a few naps this weekend, the forecast is looking just right. If you were looking to spend a weekend at the beach, I'm sorry. Blame Mother Nature, I'm just the messenger. See the full forecast to see the increase in rain chances.

