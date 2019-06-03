💁‍♀️Marilyn Monroe said it best

1926: Actress Marilyn Monroe, the actress and model who became a major sex symbol during the 1950s and early 1960s, is born Norma Jeane Mortenson in Los Angeles. Some of her best known movies include "All About Eve," "Gentlemen Prefer…

"I make mistakes; I am out of control and at times hard to handle. But if you can't handle me at my worst, then you sure 👏 as 👏 (heck) 👏 don't deserve me at my best.”

I added the clapping emojis, but you get the point. And that is exactly what I tell my coworkers every Monday when I'm cranky so they'll be patient with me until Tuesday, when I'm at my best. 🤷‍♀️

But for you guys, I'll always try to be my best, at least long enough to give you your headlines at 4 p.m. That's why we're here after all, right?

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

❤ Remembering a hero

The people of Virginia Beach are mourning the loss of 12 community members after a gunman began shooting inside Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on Friday. One victim, in particular, is being remembered as a hero. Hear his story and how his colleagues said he saved lives.

⚖️ State attorney race

I told you last week that Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala is not running to keep her spot in office for another term, but we now know who is. Get to know current Chief Assistant State Attorney Deb Barra and see the other names in the running.

💰 2020 recession?

I don't want to tell you this as much as you don't want to hear it, but economists' predictions for the U.S. economy aren't looking too promising. According to a new report, they're growing more and more worried that the U.S. will enter a recession by the end of 2020. See their primary fear and what else the survey revealed.

🎢 How to pass a kidney stone

Have you ever had a kidney stone? Thankfully, I haven't, but I've heard they can be pretty painful. Anyway, if you've had one and you think you've tried everything to get rid of it, think again. According to research, you may want to hop on a roller coaster. Yes, you read that right. Find out how trying to pass a stubborn stone may be a good excuse to visit an amusement park.

✂️ DIY deals

Michaels is helping you keep the kids busy this summer by hosting free craft projects all week. And yes, all supplies are included. Don't thank me, I'm just the messenger here. See how long the deal lasts and how you can get in on it.

😓 I'm sick of sweating

And I can't be the only one. Highs are still in the 90s, but at least we're seeing a slight chance of rain in the forecast. It's not much, but I'm trying to look on the bright side, people. Oh, and what could soon become Barry is currently hanging out in the tropics. Yep, it's hurricane season. Get the full forecast to plan your week.

That's it for your Monday. See you tomorrow, when we'll all be our best selves again. How are you getting through this Monday? Let me know!

📧: BVolz@wkmg.com

