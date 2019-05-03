May the force be with two launches scheduled Saturday, May 4

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and cargo Dragon spacecraft at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 40 on May 3, 2019. (Image: SpaceX)

Happy Friday! We made it.



Your regular newsletter writer Bri Volz if off for the day. While she’s out, I’m filling in. My name is Emilee Speck, and I'm a News 6/ClickOrlando.com digital journalist specializing in all things space.



Let’s dive into Friday’s news roundup, shall we?

SpaceX launch now targeting Saturday, let the 'Star Wars' puns begin

SpaceX plans to try again Saturday, May 4 to launch this Dragon spacecraft filled with supplies for the International Space Station. (Image: NASA/SpaceX)

I warned you, I write about space, and it's been a big week in space news.

Yesterday, Blue Origin launched its New Shepard rocket from West Texas and UCF's throwback mascot, Citronaut. This morning, just after 3 a.m., SpaceX was forced to delay launching supplies to the International Space Station due to a power issue with the droneship on which SpaceX planned to land its rocket booster.

Elon Musk's company will try to launch Falcon 9 and the cargo Dragon spacecraft Saturday morning (yes, May 4) at at 2:48 a.m. We'll plan to steam the launch live on ClickOrlando.com.

Rocket Lab to launch 'Funny Looking Cactus'

Rocket Lab Electron 'It's Business Time' on the pad at LC-1. (Photo credit: Kieran Fanning)

While most everyone knows SpaceX, you might not know about Rocket Lab.

The California-based company launches its Electron rocket from New Zealand, and Saturday's launch is carrying three Air Force satellites part of a New Mexico-based program. Inspired by the mission's western origin, Rocket Lab has dubbed this rocket "That's a Funny Looking Cactus." I wrote about the mission's purpose and the story behind the cool mission patch, read that story here.

Electron's launch window opens at 2 a.m. ET.

Governor signs bill into law granting benefits to firefighters with cancer

Associated Press

According to a release sent out by Gov. Ron DeSantis's office, 70% of firefighter line-of-duty deaths in 2016 were cancer-related. A bill signed into law Friday by the governor aims to help firefighters battling cancer. The new law makes cancer an on-the-job injury for Florida firefighters and grants certain benefits to firefighters upon diagnosis.

Sub v. hoagie

PHOTO CREDIT: LaSpada's Facebook

ClickOrlando.com’s newest writer, Jon Jankowski, is a Philadelphia native who grew up on hoagies living in a land of Publix subs. After much debate, Jon asked some Central Florida food experts, "What’s the difference between a hoagie and a sub?" The answer is interesting but will also make you hungry.

The reason why we celebrate Cinco de Mayo

iStock/hatman12

This Sunday is Cinco De Mayo. While many celebrate Cinco de Mayo, there's often some confusion among Americans about the holiday's origins. News 6 at Nine reporter Carolina Cardona explains here the important event that took place almost 157 years ago and why we celebrate today.

Plan your weekend right

If you are looking for things to do this weekend, News 6 social media producer Stacy Shanks has your back. Every Friday, she posts a roundup of weekend events. There is something for everyone.

For more on any of these stories or to see what else is happening, visit ClickOrlando.com.

If you enjoy receiving this daily newsletter and think someone else would, too, please send them here to subscribe. I'd also love to hear your feedback, email me at especk@wkmg.com.



Have a great weekend!

-Emilee Speck

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.