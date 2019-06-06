🛫 D-Day history right here in Central Florida

1944: In an operation commonly known as D-Day, nearly 160,000 Allied troops land on the beaches of Normandy in France, launching the invasion of German-occupied western Europe during World War II. The Battle of Normandy, as the bigger Allied…

Seventy-five years ago today thousands of soldiers conducted the largest amphibious invasion ever undertaken, laying the foundation for the Allied defeat of Germany in World War II.

If you or someone you know served or continues to serve, thank you.

🛬'Instrument for the defense of freedom'

A piece of D-Day history is right here in Central Florida for the 75th anniversary.

The Valiant Air Command Warbird Air Museum organized the event involving their Douglas C-47 Skytrain "Tico Belle," which flew multiple missions on D-Day and was active throughout World War II. Click here to learn more about the aircraft described as "an instrument for the defense of freedom."

Fatal knockout punch

Srikanth "Shrik" Srinivasan and his family.

We received a very sad update to this story earlier Thursday. The 51-year-old man who was punched at an Orange County Miller's Ale House earlier this week has died. Homicide detectives are now investigating the case.

Hear from the victim's wife and what led up to the incident.

🔭 Jupiter is bright in June

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill Dramatic atmospheric features in Jupiter's northern hemisphere are captured in this view from NASA's Juno spacecraft. The new perspective shows swirling clouds that surround a circular feature within a jet stream region called "Jet N6."

I think Brianna Volz promised you I would add a little space to the newsletter. Well, you've probably heard that Jupiter is going to be close enough this month that you can spot the gas giant with your naked eye but you probably didn't know its moons (there are 67) will also be visible with a little aid. Click here to learn when and how to spot Jupiter here.

Fun fact: NASA's spacecraft Juno is currently orbiting Jupiter. The spacecraft is built like a tank to protect its scientific instruments from Jupiter's intense magnetic fields radiation. The photo above was taken by Juno.

🚗 Drive-in movie theaters (yes, they still exist Florida)

June 6 marks National Drive-In Movie Day. For a fun throwback evening, or to introduce someone to the under-the-stars experience, several drive-ins are within a reasonable driving distance from Orlando.

Here's what you could have to look forward to at the Ocala Drive-In Theatre:

"They sit in their cars, on their cars, in the back of their trucks, or they bring lawn chairs," theater owner John Watzke said. "I've seen people bring couches in the back of their pickups."

☔ Dear rain, my yard thanks you

News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said the wet season is here to stay. On Thursday, we saw a 40% coverage of rain Thursday, with a high of 93 degrees.

The rain chances are expected to stay high through the weekend at 60% Saturday and 80% Sunday. Click here for the full forecast.

