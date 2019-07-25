It's beginning to feel like Christmas in July

Good afternoon! After a busy week in U.S. and international political news, I think we're all probably looking forward to Friday.

Amazing story of compassion

Cristina Settanni, of Orlando, saw a man sitting on a ledge off State Road 408 and instead of driving by she turned around. Soon after, a deputy arrived, responding to multiple 911 calls from people who saw the man on the ledge. Body camera footage shows Settanni sitting next to the man, speaking to him in a calm, composed manner. Click here to find out how she was able to talk him off the ledge.

Puerto Rican governor to step down

Getty Images People fill the Expreso Las Américas highway calling for the ouster of Gov. Ricardo A. Rosselló on July 22, 2019, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The protesters are calling on Rosselló to step down after a group chat was exposed that included…

After more than a week of protests, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said he will resign Aug. 2. His resignation comes after Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism published a series of group messages between the governor and his inner circle that included homophobic and misogynistic language and jokes about Hurricane Maria victims.

Protesters say Rosselló's resignation is only a first step in what they call an historic challenge to a political power structure long dominated by two parties.

Christmas in July

(Credit: Stacy Shanks)

How early is too early for Christmas decorations? At Hobby Lobby Christmas has arrived in July as the craft and home stores are now equipped with all your holiday needs, Christmas trees and all.

The heat index has reached triple digits this month. Maybe the idea of winter and the Christmas holiday can help cool people down?

Lake County corrections officers charged

Three Lake County correctional officers have been charged after a YouTube video showed the guards beating an inmate on July 8 at the Lake Correctional Institution. Another inmate shot the incident on a phone and it quickly raised alarms. The three officers were also fired. Here's the latest on that story.

Weather could wash out SpaceX launch, again

SpaceX is going to try again Thursday night to launch a spacecraft full of supplies, experiments and hardware to the International Space Station however, the weather is again looking like it could rain out a potential liftoff. The launch is set for 6:01 p.m. and if launch officials call it off the next attempt won't happen until Aug.1.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's launch and landing attempt, which also means you could hear from sonic booms.

Spaceport to receive $90 million infrastructure grant

Scenes from the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex entrance. (Image: Adrianna Iwasinski/News 6)

Speaking of the Space Coast, a $90 million Department of Transportation grant will help Florida's spaceport authority Space Florida replace the Cape Canaveral Spaceport Indian River Bridge, widen Space Commerce Way and rehabilitate a 3.7-mile stretch of NASA Parkway West. These infrastructue improvements will help support the booming private space industry and increasing launch cadence.

Say it ain't so, more rain?

I wish I had better weather news for today's SpaceX launch and Friday, but News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges says we have more rain headed into Central Florida. Click here for the live radar and full forecast.

Rain chances will remain high through Friday and most of the weekend, with highs in the low 90s.

