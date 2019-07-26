Team behind NASA's most famous building honored

In the shadow of the massive Vehicle Assembly Building (under construction at right) the Launch Control Center nears completion in February 1965. (Image credit: NASA )

A rant inspired by a Disney pretzel

Getty Images Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse (MN Chan/Getty Images).

Disney World can be truly magical. Unless you’re the mother of a 3-year-old who just missed out on a Mickey pretzel. That's according to one woman's viral rant which says people without children should just skip the theme parks altogether.

Is it real? We hope not. Is it satire? Got to hope so, but it’s pretty unhinged either way. Click here to read on.

Orange County teachers to vote 'no' on deal with district

Orange County teachers at Castle Church Brewery on Hoffner Ave in Orange County. (Image: Nadeen Yanes/WKMG)

Orange County teachers rallied Friday against a contract between their union and the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association and the Orange County Public Schools that they say doesn’t reflect their values or compensate teachers enough.

Hear what they have to say and why some Orange County teachers plan to vote no.

It's a giant garage, but for rockets

This aerial view shows the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) and other buildings in the Launch Complex 39 area at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

This Space Friday newsletter item is a big one, Saturn V rocket-big. This Saturday, the design team responsible for Kennedy Space Center's most recognizable pieces of architecture-- the Vehicle Assembly Building and the Launch Control Center – will be honored by the Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects.



I spoke to the architect who drew up the original sketch of the VAB in 1962 at 25 years old. Read more about its history here.

Eye on the tropics

We're in the thick of hurricane season and News 6 meteorologists are keeping a close eye on an developments. The good news, for now, is that the tropics remain fairly quiet, but thunderstorm activity across the tropical Atlantic has ramped up. Still, the National Hurricane Center is expecting no tropical development over the next five days. Whew!

Click here for yoru full weekend forecast.

