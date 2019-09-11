9/11: We will never forget

On Sept. 11, 2019 more than 13,000 flags were planted at the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts representing post 9/11 Florida veterans suffering from PTSD. (Image: James Gosselin/WKMG)

Today marks a tragic day in American history as the nation reflects on the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. Eighteen years later, that day continues to impact thousands of families as many victims' remains have yet to be identified and those who survived but are dealing with the aftermath through numerous health issues.

Before you read today's news, take a moment to pause and think about the first responders and others who went to work 18 years ago and didn't come home. We will never forget.

Orlando educator shares his first responder father's legacy

Although his students are too young to have been alive during 9/11, every year on this day Liberty Middle School Assistant Principal Andrew Schwartz tells them about his father to give them a better understanding of how the attacks changed the way we live today. Schwartz's father, who was an EMT, responded to the Twin Towers and didn't come home.

Click here to read his story. I promise, it's worth your time.

Honoring first responders with PTSD

Orlando first responders at a ceremony on Sept. 11, 2019 at the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts where more than 13,000 flags planted representing post 9/11 Florida veterans suffering from PTSD.

This morning, more than 13,000 flags were placed on the lawn of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Orlando. Volunteers with the Camaraderie Foundation planted the flags represented a post-Sept. 11, 2001, veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

"Those flags represent our families, our brothers, our sisters, our mothers, our fathers, our children so it's important that we take care of them and get them the help they need," said Mark Canty, undersheriff at the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Read more about the organization's mission is to provide healing for the invisible wounds of war.

Save the (trapped) manatees

A female manatee and her calf swam into the Halifax Marina in Daytona Beach during Hurricane Dorian and became trapped when the tide receded. Crews have been working to remove panels from the marina wall to free them. Here's the latest on the rescue efforts for two of Florida's most loved marine mammals.

Ban on flavored e-cigarettes amid rising health concerns

The fact is we don't know all the health affects vaping may have. After a sixth vaping-related death, the Food and Drug Administration is expected "to clear the market of flavored e-cigarettes."

Here is what you need to know about vaping and vaping-related illnesses in the U.S.

Tropical wave could become Tropical Storm Humberto

A tropical disturbance in the tropics has a 40 % chance in the next two days of developing. This system Bahamas will unfortunately drop several inches rain on the Bahamas, which could inhibit recovery effort post Hurricane Dorian. This also means Central Florida's rain chances will go up this weekend. Get the full forecast here.

