Ready to howl at the moon on Friday the 13th?

I'm not superstitious, but talk about a spooky combo. There will be a full moon tonight and it's Friday the 13th. The two only occur on the same day every 20 years.

If you are planning a little full moon gazing, here's how you can find times for the moonrise and moonset where you live.

Tropical blob likely to become Tropical Storm Humberto

Let's get to what you really want to know first. What does this system in the Atlantic Ocean mean for Central Florida?

The potential tropical cyclone is predicted to strengthen to a tropical depression or storm this weekend but not before bringing rain and wind to the Bahamas already devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

It will likely stay a tropical storm, never becoming a hurricane and bring rainy conditions and a few stronger winds to Central Florida's coast throughout the weekend. Get the latest track and radar here.

And before you ask, "What is a tropical cyclone?" News 6 Meteorologist Johnathan Kegges has it covered. Read his explainer here. You'll impress your friends with your new weather knowledge.

Google Earth helps find man missing for 22 years

Copyright 2019 CNN Google Earth and a drone helped some Floridians crack a missing person case from 1997.

For more than two decades a south Florida family didn't know what became of 40-year-old William Moldt until someone looking at the neighborhood on Google Earth noticed something in the water of a neighborhood retention pond, according to the Sheriff's Office.

This story behind how this 1997 missing person's case was solved is really amazing. Give it a read here.

Orange County High School start times

At today's Orange County State of Schools address, district leaders said they are seeking the public's input about possibly making start times later for high school students. Studies show those z's are critical for teen brain development. Here's a recap of the state of schools address. What do you think? Would you or a high schooler in your life appreciate a little more sleep?

Grab a rain jacket for the Knights game

UCF football officials say Saturday's the game is still on despite the incoming tropical weather. The conditions won't be fabulous with wind and rain in the forecast. Here is your friendly reminder that umbrellas aren't allowed in the stadium, so grab a jacket or poncho.

I hope your weekend plans don't get rained out but if you are out and about be sure to download the News 6 pinpoint weather and hurricane apps for iOS and Android. It has this cool feature that warns you when rain is incoming or how far away lightning is based on your location.

