We've had a very busy week in Central Florida news, including daily developments on the disappearance of three Orlando area residents which is creating more questions than answers.

🌎 Speaking of temperatures

Our planet's future leaders organized and are participating in the Global Climate Strike Friday. The worldwide events were organized by school students, and led by 16-year-old Greta Thunberg. New York gave 1.1 million students permission to skip school Friday for the cause.

Organizers hope to put pressure on politicians and policymakers to act on climate issues. Get a recap of all the events here.

6-year-old girl arrested, put in handcuffs

An Orlando school resource officer is under investigation after arresting two elementary school students, ages 6 and 8. The department is investigating after officials say he did not follow OPD protocol when he arrested minors under 12. The 6-year-old's grandmother said her granddaughter was handcuffed, fingerprinted and had mugshots taken. Click here for more details.

👙 Covegating will be a thing next season

Florida is one of the few places where a lazy river could make football tailgating better, am I right? UCF Knight fans will get to do just that for the 2020 season in McNamara Cove. The new venue will feature a lazy river, pool, cabanas and will be right next to Spectrum Stadium. The cost of this new experience UCF dubs "covegating" starts at a cool $2,500 per season.

This story continues to baffle authorities

The story of how a 3-year-old Florida boy ended up sleeping on a Buffalo, New York, front porch in a box and where his missing parents are continues to develop. The more information we learn, however, leads to more questions. On Friday, The Buffalo News reports more than 4 pounds of cocaine were found in the Buffalo hotel room where the family was staying before they went missing. Read the latest on this bizarre missing persons' story here.

🍕 Pizza night, anyone?

Thinking about what to feed the squad for dinner tonight? Friday is National Pepperoni Pizza Day, which means many restaurants are offering deals making your dinner plans easier. Here's a full list of the best deals.

👩‍🚀 Here's why you should make outdoor plans this weekend

Rip currents and high surf might keep you out of the ocean this weekend but there's no reason to skip out on any other outdoor activities.

Start out the weekend by looking up for the International Space Station this evening. New 6 Jonathan Kegges explains how to spot the station here.

Orlando will see highs in the upper 80s through next week, with a very low chance of rain. Get your full weekend forecast here.

