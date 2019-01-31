Trending: DeSantis on Common Core; infant medication recall expanded

It's finally Friday Eve, which means it's time for your Thursday dose of headlines.

Toddler in rhino exhibit

The investigation into what happened when a toddler fell into a rhino exhibit at the Brevard Zoo is complete. Read the full report from Florida Fish and Wildlife officials and find out what changes could be coming to the zoo.

Jennifer Kesse case

The family of a woman who went missing more than 13 years ago was back in court Thursday after suing the Orlando Police Department in an attempt to obtain records of Jennifer Kesse's case. Find out what the judge is doing with the records she just received from the department.

Common Core announcement

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that he will issue an executive order eliminating Common Core education standards from Florida schools. Tell us whether you think it should be abolished by voting in our poll.

Infant medication recall

The recall of infant ibuprofen has been expanded because Tris Pharma says it may contain overly high concentrations of the drug. See what brands are included in the recall.

Go vegan for the Carters

Do you love meat, but love Jay-Z and Beyonce more? If you want concert tickets to your favorite couple for life, you may want to give veganism a shot. Get the details on the power couple's new contest to decide whether you're up for the challenge.

'Gone with the Wind' returns

Frankly, my dear, it's time to go to the movies. Why? Because "Gone with the Wind" is celebrating its 80th anniversary by returning to theaters. Find out what dates you need to pencil in to your calendar.

Please send heat

Tired of the cold? It's been a chilly few days in Central Florida, but a warmup is finally on the way. Get the full forecast to find out when you can hang up your coat and for how long.

