Trending: Reports of seizures after vaping; NASA wants astronauts on Mars by 2033

It's a headline-filled hump day. Here's what you need to know for your Wednesday:

Brevard Zoo changes

Months after a toddler was injured after falling into a rhino encounter exhibit at the Brevard Zoo, officials have released a timeline for when changes will be made. Find out what safety enhancements are expected to be put in place.

Astronauts on Mars

NASA is hoping to have astronauts land on Mars sooner than you may have thought by moving up the next moon landing. See when the space agency is aiming to complete the missions and what needs to be done before then.

Limits on marijuana

Less than a month after Florida lifted a ban on smokable forms of the plant, a House committee is looking to limit the strength of smokable medical marijuana. Learn the committee's reasons behind asking for the changes and how much they would limit the strength of marijuana flowers.

Seizures from vaping?

The Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public to a potential new risk after reports of seizures after vaping. See how many cases have been reported and what the FDA is saying about the increase.

Cruise cancellations

Three sail dates out of Port Canaveral have been canceled for a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that was damaged when a crane fell on it earlier this week. Find out what the company plans to do for customers whose trips have been affected.

Picture-perfect weather

Temperatures have warmed up and sunshine is back after a couple of rainy days. Get the full forecast to see how long the beautiful weather will last.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.