😨What in the world is this? Help Florida woman ID mystery creature

On this day in history...

The Incredible Hulk made his debut and a Florida woman found an absolutely terrifying animal carcass in her backyard. Oh wait, the latter event happened Friday, and I'm going to show it to you, so stay tuned.

First though, it's the moment you've been waiting for all day.

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

Man groping students?

Phil Walter/Getty Images

If you haven't talked to your students about stranger dangers, now might be a good time. Students in Orange County have been warned to stay alert after reports of girls being grabbed on their way to school. Find out where the alleged incidents happened and see a sketch of one of the suspects.

High risk of measles

Getty Images A nurse prepares an arm to receive an MMR vaccine at the Utah County Health Department (George Frey/Getty Images).

This isn't going to make you feel any better about all the measles talk we've been hearing lately, but we have to keep you informed. A new study suggests four Florida counties, including one in Central Florida, are at high risk for a measles outbreak. See how the study determined the most at-risk areas and how you can protect yourself against the disease.

Terrifying backyard find

1 of 12 Photos: Mystery creature found in woman's backyard × 1 of 12 2 of 12 3 of 12 4 of 12 Image courtesy: Kelly Garrahan. Hide Caption 12 of 12 5 of 12 6 of 12 7 of 12 8 of 12 12 of 12 9 of 12 Loading... 10 of 12 Loading... 11 of 12 Loading... 12 of 12 Loading... 12 of 12 AD AD AD

OK, so about that scary dead creature I mentioned earlier. This woman in Brevard County just walks into her backyard and finds one of the scariest things I've ever seen. She posted pictures on Facebook and commenters went absolutely wild trying to figure out what it was. First of all, when was the last time she checked her backyard? Second, what the h*** is this thing? See the ideas Facebook users came up with and what a biologist had to say about it.

'GOT' concert

Turner via CNN

Winter is coming ... to Florida. Just kidding, I'm not going to try to make any "Game of Thrones" jokes because that would make me a fraud, considering I've never seen it -- but if I were, would that have been a good attempt? Anyway, I know a lot of you people live for it, so you'll be happy to know there's a "GOT" live concert and it's coming to Florida. Find out when and where it's all going down.

Blue Origin to NASA: Want a ride to the moon?

It's Space Friday, so here's a message from ClickOrlando.com's brilliant space expert, Emilee Speck:

A rendering of Blue Origin's Blue Moon robotic lander. (Image: Blue Origin)

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos revealed his space company, Blue Origin, is developing a lunar lander that could help NASA meet its goal of returning humans to the moon by 2024. The giant moon lander called Blue Moon -- no relation to the beer -- can carry up to five moon rovers and eventually, astronauts. Bezos also said he wants to use resources found inside the moon’s Shackleton Crater to fuel the lander.

See what UCF's planetary scientist said this could mean for space exploration and why the moon crater Blue Origin wants to mine is “the most valuable real estate in the solar system.”

Mother's Day forecast 🌻

iStock/yalcinsonat1 1908: Mother's Day is officially observed for the first time in the United States with a ceremony in Grafton, West Virginia.

Now that you obviously know winter isn't actually coming, you might be wondering what the weather will be like while you're celebrating mom. You're in luck, I have a Mother's Day forecast just for your momma! Click here to see it.

Last-minute mom celebrations

iStock/fotohunter

If you're that child and you still haven't shopped or planned anything special for mom, our digital team is here to save the holiday. We've got gift ideas, recipes, events and all that other good stuff on ClickOrlando.com/MothersDay. So please, do something special for the lady who brought you into this world, ultimately making it a better place for all ;-)

Before you kick off your Friday evening, let me know of anything else you'd like to see in this newsletter by emailing me at bvolz@wkmg.com. 📧

We officially made it through another week of headlines together. Now get out there, enjoy the weekend and celebrate mom! 💐

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.