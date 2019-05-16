🚀If at first you can't launch, try, try again

T-12 hours until Friday, but that's not the only thing we're counting down.

SpaceX will try again to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from the Space Coast Thursday night after a scrub last night. We'll talk more about that in a second, but first --

Alabama abortion law

Win McNamee/Getty Images

A lot of people are sharing their thoughts on Alabama's new abortion law, which is now the most restrictive in the U.S. It's pretty intense, but just because a bill becomes a law doesn't necessarily guarantee it will go into effect. See the hurdles that still lie ahead for the legislation.

Ric Flair hospitalized

Paul Kane/Getty Images 1949: Professional wrestler Ric Flair, considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time with a career spanning 40 years, is born Richard Morgan Fliehr in Memphis, Tennessee.

A medical emergency sent the 70-year-old WWE legend to a hospital in Atlanta, according to TMZ and the situation is apparently "very serious." Find out everything we know about his condition so far.

Easy hurricane preps

It's the time of year Floridians dread most: time to prep for hurricane season. Thanks to the wonderful worldwide web, you can do that from home these days. Get a look at some of the best hurricane kits money can buy.

MegaCon Orlando

Cosplayers unite! MegaCon Orlando is kicking off at the Orange County Convention Center, but with fewer VIPs than first expected. Find out which stars canceled their appearances and who's still scheduled to be there throughout the weekend.

Going out with a bang

Getty Images (L-R) Actor Kunal Nayyar, actress Kaley Cuoco, actress Melissa Rauch, actress Simon Helberg, actress Mayim Bialik, and actor Johnny Galecki attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.

After 12 years of laughs, it all comes to an end tonight for the characters of CBS' hit sitcom, "Big Bang Theory." I already know you're planning to watch the finale on News 6, but before you do that, brush up on your BBT knowledge with a quick trivia session.

Thank you, Florida

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

I would like to take a moment to thank the great state of Florida for giving us the weather today we all choose to live here to enjoy. No rain, with highs just around 90? Yes, please. Find out how long it'll last and what you can expect for the weekend (Did I mention that starts tomorrow? Sorry, I'm excited).

SpaceX launch attempt

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on LC-40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Wednesday May 15, 2019. SpaceX plans to launch 60 Starlink satellites beginning the company's space-based internet. (Image credit: SpaceX)

OK, so, remember that launch we were all excited about yesterday that's supposed to help make affordable internet a thing all around the world? Well, it was scrubbed -- thanks, upper level winds -- but SpaceX plans to try again in just a few hours. Get the details on Thursday's scheduled attempt and watch it live on ClickOrlando.com if it happens.

