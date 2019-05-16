🚀If at first you can't launch, try, try again

T-12 hours until Friday, but that's not the only thing we're counting down.
SpaceX will try again to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from the Space Coast Thursday night after a scrub last night. We'll talk more about that in a second, but first --
Alabama abortion law
A lot of people are sharing their thoughts on Alabama's new abortion law, which is now the most restrictive in the U.S. It's pretty intense, but just because a bill becomes a law doesn't necessarily guarantee it will go into effect. See the hurdles that still lie ahead for the legislation.
Ric Flair hospitalized
A medical emergency sent the 70-year-old WWE legend to a hospital in Atlanta, according to TMZ and the situation is apparently "very serious." Find out everything we know about his condition so far.
Easy hurricane preps
It's the time of year Floridians dread most: time to prep for hurricane season. Thanks to the wonderful worldwide web, you can do that from home these days. Get a look at some of the best hurricane kits money can buy.
MegaCon Orlando
Cosplayers unite! MegaCon Orlando is kicking off at the Orange County Convention Center, but with fewer VIPs than first expected. Find out which stars canceled their appearances and who's still scheduled to be there throughout the weekend.
Going out with a bang
After 12 years of laughs, it all comes to an end tonight for the characters of CBS' hit sitcom, "Big Bang Theory." I already know you're planning to watch the finale on News 6, but before you do that, brush up on your BBT knowledge with a quick trivia session.
Thank you, Florida
I would like to take a moment to thank the great state of Florida for giving us the weather today we all choose to live here to enjoy. No rain, with highs just around 90? Yes, please. Find out how long it'll last and what you can expect for the weekend (Did I mention that starts tomorrow? Sorry, I'm excited).
SpaceX launch attempt
OK, so, remember that launch we were all excited about yesterday that's supposed to help make affordable internet a thing all around the world? Well, it was scrubbed -- thanks, upper level winds -- but SpaceX plans to try again in just a few hours. Get the details on Thursday's scheduled attempt and watch it live on ClickOrlando.com if it happens.
