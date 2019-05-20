👀'I'm watching you'

Oh, oops. I'm not watching you.

That's what the National Hurricane Center is saying to a system hanging out in the tropics, or probably something along those lines. For the record, this is why attribution is important.

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

🌀 NHC watching system

Area of low pressure being monitored in the Atlantic. (Photo: NHC)

Now that I've made it clear that I'm not watching you (that's clear, right?), let's talk about what's happening in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of low pressure that currently has a 70 percent chance of development over the next two days. See where the system is located and what it has the potential to become.

P.S. -- I'm not trying to jinx anything here, but I'm just saying -- hurricane season is less than two weeks away. Start prepping now with the resources on ClickOrlando.com's Hurricane page to avoid more chaos later.

🚶‍♀️ Texting & walking

Pixabay

News 6 fought hard to drive change by working to pass a law against texting and driving, but New York could take it a step further -- literally -- by making it illegal to text while walking. Sounds funny, I know, but I do see a lot of distracted pedestrians. Get the details on the bill and tell us what you think of it.

🦀 Eat more seafood?

Chris Dwyer/CNN

As a parent, you're constantly trying to get the kids to eat their veggies, drink some milk to keep those bones strong and -- get their daily seafood fix? OK, you're probably not doing that, but according to a new study, maybe you should be. See why a study says U.S. kids aren't eating enough seafood and how you can get more in the mix.

🚀 SpaceX's next attempt

A SpaceX Falcon 9 at SLC-40 in Cape Canaveral ready to launch 60 Starlink satellites. SpaceX is targeting Thursday, May 23, for launch. (Image credit: SpaceX)

I keep telling you about SpaceX's plan to launch Starlink internet satellites and then it gets scrubbed. So, all I'm going to say this time is that the company has announced when it will try again. Click here if you want to know the new window they're targeting and everything else you should know about the launch -- when it finally happens.

🎢 New at Harry Potter World

HP fans, rejoice! You only have a few weeks left until the opening of the newest roller coaster at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal -- BUT, you can see it now! Get a sneak peek of Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and find out when its set to open.

🐊 Chillin' gator

It's been such a busy Monday that honestly, the only thing getting me through it is the fact that. by the end of the week, I hope to look like this alligator relaxing on a pool float. Share this Monday motivation with your fellow Floridians and hang in there, alligator.

Like this newsletter? Tell your friends to sign up so you guys can talk about what's trending together. Think it's missing something? Let me know by emailing me at Bvolz@wkmg.com. 📧

Catch you tomorrow for Tuesday. 👋

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.