Warning: This newsletter may significantly improve your day

Bummed about being only two days into your work week?

If, like me, you're dragging on this Tuesday, these wise words will help:

An office is for not dying. An office is a place to live life to the fullest, to the max, to... An office is a place where dreams come true.

— Michael Scott (Steve Carell), The Office, Season 5: Stress Relief

See? Michael Scott just reminded me that there's no place I'd rather be than at my desk writing this newsletter for you. It's a dream come true. In other words, if you're at work right now, you're living your best life -- or something like that.

If that didn't help, hang tight for a sec. I've got movie trailers, cute dog pics and great weather coming your way.

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

Andrea weakens 🌀

Since we last spoke 24 hours ago, subtropical storm Andrea has formed and already weakened to a depression. Let's hope this tropical activity isn't alluding to what we'll see throughout the upcoming hurricane season. See what forecasters are predicting for Andrea's path.

School threats 📳

Parents of students in Orange County schools were notified Monday night about a threat called in to a crisis hotline in another state about an unnamed school and Central Florida tourist attraction. Hear the message from school officials and find out how they're responding.

Pastor on 'Price is Right' 🚘

Hallelujah! A Central Florida pastor certainly has a lot to rejoice in, after getting a chance to play on "The Price is Right," including a new set of wheels to get back to Orlando. The best part? He didn't even plan to stop by the show's taping. See his awesome story and find out how it all fell together.

"Toy Story 4" trailer 🍴

The wait for "Toy Story 4" is almost over but the anticipation is only building with Disney's release of the final movie trailer. I don't know about you, but I can't wait to meet this new "Forky" character. Watch the trailer for yourself and find out when the film hits theaters.

Take me home Tuesday 🐶

(Credit: Flagler County Humane Society)

Every Tuesday, News 6 features a dog on ClickOrlando.com that is looking for its forever home. This week, I'm happy to report that last week's pup, Ava, has found hers (if you've seen her sweet face, this is no surprise).

Now, let's do the same for little Juanita, who is at the Brevard County Humane Society after being found abandoned in Puerto Rico when her owner died. She's had a tough life, but you can help make the rest of hers the one she deserves. See the adorable 9-year-old dog and learn more about her personality.

And yes, I did hold back tears while typing that. I'm a sucker for dogs.

90s stick around 👙

FreeImages.com/Michel Meynsbrughen

If the last story has you down, this week's forecast should help. We're talking highs in the 90s and minimal rain chances. Take that, Andrea. How long will it last? Get the full forecast to plan your next pool day.

You get to hear from me all week. I want to hear from you. What would you like to see more of in this newsletter? Let me know by emailing me at BVolz@wkmg.com. 📧

Catch you tomorrow for hump day! 🐫

