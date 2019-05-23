🎵Whoa, we're (more than) halfway there

If you didn't read that in the tune of Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer," please do so now so my joke makes sense.

That was my way of celebrating the fact that it's Thursday and reminding you that there's only a matter of hours between you and a three-day weekend. You're welcome. 😏 In the meantime ...

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

🌀 Hurricane predictions

NOAA via Getty Images

I feel like I'm always running a countdown of some sort for you -- which is bad, because I'm awful at math -- but someone has to do it. Today, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reminded us that we have just more than a week until hurricane season by releasing its annual hurricane prediction. Will the season be normal? Above average? Read the prediction and get your storm preparations taken care of at ClickOrlando.com/Hurricane.

👮 Sheriff fires opponent

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson.

I can only imagine how awkward it would be to run against your boss in a race to be sheriff, but I'm sure it would only get more awkward if he fired you after for it. That's exactly what happened in Osceola County when Sheriff Russ Gibson fired one of his deputy's the day after he filed paperwork to run against him in 2020. See the reason the sheriff gave for firing the deputy in his termination letter.

🌕 Lunar outpost construction

A rendering of the power and propulsion element, a 50-kilowatt solar electric propulsion spacecraft, for the lunar Gateway. (Image credit: NASA)

NASA officials have announced their selection of the first commercial partner to develop and build the first part of a lunar outpost known as the Gateway. Find out which lucky company was named and what plans the agency has for the outpost.

🚀 SpaceX launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 at SLC-40 in Cape Canaveral ready to launch 60 Starlink satellites. SpaceX is targeting Thursday, May 23, for launch. (Image credit: SpaceX)

In other space-related news, SpaceX is finally set to try again tonight to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from the Space Coast after a couple of scrubs last week. The rocket will be carrying dozens of satellites as part of Elon Musk's mission to eventually expand internet around the world. See what else makes this launch unique and find out how you can watch it live.

🚔 Getting out of tickets

"Is there a reason you're going so fast today?" The way you respond to that question could be the deciding factor in whether that officer, deputy or trooper writes you that speeding ticket, according to News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve. Hear his advice for the best way to get out of one and some of the worst excuses Trooper Steve during his time on the roads. Please report back to me if you have any success with these so I know whether or not to use them. I'll let you be the guinea pig! 😉

🔥 #WarmerWorkplaces

freeimages.com

I'm including this story for a number of reasons: 1) I'm trying to start a movement with that hashtag. Let's get it trending. 2) So my bosses can see that I'm right about the fact that I would work better if my fingers weren't always so cold while I'm trying to type. 3) For all the other women out there who have spent countless days in a chilly office, knowing they could do more if they were just a tad bit warmer. OK, I'm being slightly dramatic, but a new study can back me up here. See why research says turning up the thermostat can increase productivity.

🇺🇸 Memorial Day weekend forecast

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

In the amount of time it took me to type that rant about being cold at work, I could have stepped outside, where it's warm -- very, very warm. Guess what? That heat is sticking around through your holiday weekend. Get the full forecast before making your plans.

Like this newsletter? Or maybe you don't. Either way, give me some feedback at Bvolz@wkmg.com.

Have a great rest of your Thursday. 😁

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.