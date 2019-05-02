Stop washing your raw chicken. The CDC says so

"The tallest oak in the forest was once a nut that held its ground." -Unknown.

Hi, it's me -- Bri Volz. If you're feeling a little nutty from this long week, like I am, just remember that you have the potential to one day be the tallest oak in the forest. If that's not enough motivation, tomorrow's Friday. :)

In the meantime, here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

SpaceX setback?

If you had a suspicion that SpaceX's reported "anomaly" a couple weeks ago at Cape Canaveral left the company's Crew Dragon capsule destroyed, you were right. You know, the thing that is eventually supposed to take humans to Space from U.S. soil again? Yeah, that. See what company officials said about what went wrong and how it could affect their plans for crewed missions.

Overnight launch

Courtesy: SpaceX Twitter page

In other space news, the lights are back on at the International Space Station and, after a slight delay, SpaceX will try Friday morning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon cargo spacecraft carrying supplies there. Find out when you should set your alarm to see it and how you can watch it live.

Beware of raw chicken

Rachel Been/Turner via CNN

Obviously, I don't just mean ingesting it. We've always known that was dangerous, but health officials are now warning you not to wash the raw meat. And to think, all this time you thought you were doing a good thing.🤷‍♀️ Find out how you could be spreading germs around your home without knowing it.

Officials on arming teachers

In light of a bill allowing more teachers to carry weapons at school that's making its way to the governor's desk, Central Florida leaders are sharing their thoughts on the legislation. See what your child's school district says about its plan of action if the bill is signed into law.

Woolly mammoth tooth

Colt Couch, who turns 3 next week, holds the mammoth tooth he discovered in Palm Bay alongside his grandfather, Monte Brigance. (Image: TIM SHORTT/FLORIDA TODAY)

The only thing cooler than a woolly mammoth tooth being found in Central Florida is a woolly mammoth tooth being found by a 2-year-old boy in Central Florida. Yeah, that happened. Get a look at the discovery and what it could mean.

Hard-hitters on Netflix

Netflix.

It's the most wonderful time of the month -- the beginning of it. Not only do you get to start off with a clean slate if April just wasn't a good time for you, you also have dozens of new binge-watching options on Netflix. See what's available to stream now and everything that's coming throughout May. Yes, Netflix, I am still watching.

Update on tropics

I said it yesterday and I'll say it again: No one wants to talk about the tropics when there's still one month until hurricane season officially starts. Unfortunately, we already are. Track the weather system being monitored for potential development and find out how it's going to affect Central Florida. Hint: Keep your umbrella handy.

