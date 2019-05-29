👋Oh hey, hurricane season

It's Friday, May 31, which means tomorrow's the day all Floridians dread: the start of hurricane season.

It's easy to be overwhelmed by everything you're told to do to prepare for a storm, but you don't have to be.

To make it easier, I've spent the last few months putting together a handy-dandy hurricane page on ClickOrlando.com that has everything you need. And to make it even easier than that, I've broken it all down into your usual newsletter format for you.

Here's what you need to know:

🌀 Hurricane special

First of all, I'm not the only one who has been hard at work on all things hurricane. One of our TV producers, Cathleigh Winningham, and our entire Pinpoint Weather team have been working diligently on a hurricane preparedness special they hope will answer all your questions. Tune in to News 6 at 7 p.m. to see it, or watch it live on your favorite website, ClickOrlando.com.

🌀 Hurricane phone bank

In addition to our News 6 team, we've had a wonderful and very intelligent group of experts taking viewers' phone calls all day to answer their hurricane-related questions. The phone bank runs through 8 p.m., so click here to get the number you need to call in with your questions.

🌀 Generator giveaway

These things are expensive, and honestly, the lines to buy them in stores right before a storm are ridiculous. Why not try to get one for free AND avoid waiting in that mess? Enter News 6's contest for your chance to win a portable generator from Complete Power Resources.

🌀 Hurricane page

At ClickOrlando.com/Hurricane, you'll find any and everything to get you through the storm season, broken down into sections to make it easy for you to navigate.

🔸 Before the storm

This is one of the thicker sections of the page because there's just so much to do, ya know? Here, you'll find advice on preparing little ones for hurricanes, tips to get your furry friends storm-ready and ways to protect your home and family. We also have advice from experts on little things you can do around the house that could save you thousands on insurance. Who doesn't like saving money?

🔸 During the storm

In Central Florida, it's not a matter of if a strong storm will hit, but when. During the storm, you'll want to keep our step-by-step guide to using a generator handy, as well as a full breakdown of some of the most common myths you've probably heard about hurricanes. The more you know, the safer you are, people.

🔸 After the storm

We tend to think this is when the hard part is over, but a lot of times, after the storm passes is when the real headaches begin, especially if you have damage. In our "after the storm" section, you can find info on how to deal with power outages and red flags to look out for to avoid getting ripped off when looking for someone to help with repairs. It's sad, but it's true: There are some not very nice people out there, so we'll help you dodge them.

🔸 County-by-county

This year, we've added a county-by-county section to the page to help you find shelter information and emergency contacts specific to where you live. We'll update these when a storm is threatening the area, so keep an eye on your county.

🔸 Other resources

That's just scratching the surface on resources we have available on ClickOrlando.com's hurricane page. We also have a downloadable supply kit checklist, lists of who to follow and what apps you'll need to stay informed during dangerous weather and so much more.

Feel free to save this in your inbox as your guide to the 2019 hurricane season and continue checking the page throughout hurricane season, which runs through Nov. 30. We'll keep working hard to make sure you have all the latest information you need to stay safe.

Can you think of anything the hurricane page is missing? Email me suggestions at BVolz@wkmg.com. 📧

Give our experts a call today, tune in to our 7 p.m. special, get your preps taken care of and cross your fingers for a slow hurricane season.

Have a great weekend, everyone!

