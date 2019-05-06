What do crazy weather, a miracle on a runway and exotic wildlife have in common? Florida

Welcome back! It's me, ClickOrlando.com's Bri Volz, back from a three-day weekend. My fellow web pod member, Emilee Speck, did a great job Friday teaching you all things space, didn't she? Thanks for the day off, Em. :)

Here's what's happening on ClickOrlando.com this busy Monday:

Tornado touchdown

It was a weekend of crazy weather, and the National Weather Service confirmed Monday it may have been crazier than you thought. See where a tornado touched down in Central Florida and where storm damage is still being cleaned up.

Miracle in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office via Twitter In this photo from the Jacksonville, Florida, Sheriff's Office, a private charter jet arriving from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, is seen in the St. John's River. The sheriff's office said everybody on board is alive and accounted for.

Another huge story this weekend -- some people are calling it a "miracle" that all 143 people on board a plane that slid off the Naval Air Station Jacksonville runway into the St. Johns River Friday night survived. Get a look at the terrifying scene and what transportation officials are saying about it.

Royal baby arrives

Getty Images Scenes around Windsor Castle after the birth announcement. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, delivered a healthy baby boy early May 6, 2019,

The wait is over: Baby Sussex has officially arrived and it's a boy. Come on, I know I wasn't the only one glued to Twitter throughout Duchess Meghan's pregnancy. Get the details on the birth of the newest royal and when you can expect to meet him.

Florida's finest

BirdWalk Photography.

When you think Florida, you probably think beautiful weather, stunning beaches and exotic wildlife -- lots of exotic (and sometimes scary) wildlife. A photographer captured what happened when a snake tried to slither out of an alligator's mouth. See the jaw-dropping photos showing the winner in the battle between two of Florida's finest creatures.

Suffocated by love(bugs)

Speaking of Florida's finest, we're obviously no stranger to lovebugs here in the Sunshine State. One family got to know them particularly well last week when they were chased to their cars by a pesky swarm in Cocoa Village. Of course, there's video. And their reaction is exactly what you'd expect. Watch it for yourself to get a good laugh. Then hope karma doesn't let it happen to you!

Safe sunscreens

Shutterstock via CNN The US Food and Drug Administration is proposing new regulations on over-the-counter sunscreens in an effort to keep up with the latest scientific and safety information.

Living where people vacation, we obviously need to protect our skin from the sun's harmful rays. At the same time, we need to protect the natural beauty of this place we call home. Is that possible with sunscreen? Consumer Reports thinks so. See its ranked list of the best sunscreens for you and the environment.

Weather changes

Sunrise at Lake Eola Park in Orlando, Fla. (Image: Tee Taylor/WKMG)

I've got good news and bad, and since you can't reply fast enough to choose which you want first, I'm going with bad. Sorry, I like to end on a good note. Bad news: The heat is on this week, with highs soaring to the 90s. The good news: Skies have calmed down, and so have rain chances. You've got to give to get, right? Get the full forecast to plan your week.

