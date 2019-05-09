He keeps me employed and you entertained -- who is he?

He's Florida Man! And you're about to see a whole lot more of him.

📱 Student punished over social media

It's no joke when people warn you about what you post online coming back to haunt you. A Central Florida senior isn't allowed to speak at her graduation after a post she made on social media. Since she's never been in trouble before and her GPA shows she takes school seriously, some are hoping she'll get another chance. See what else her punishment included and the petition started to help her get it all back.

🌕 Blue Moon?

A rendering of Blue Origin's Blue Moon robotic lander. (Image: Blue Origin)

Not the beer, although that doesn't sound half-bad either. I'm talking about what space company Blue Origin may be hinting at before it's set to release some big news Thursday afternoon. See what the announcement could be based on these clues and check back in tomorrow when ClickOrlando.com's space expert Emilee Speck will have the reveal.

💉 Measles prevention

Getty Images A nurse holds up a one-dose bottle and a prepared syringe of MMR vaccine (George Frey/Getty Images).

Back here on Earth, it's no secret that the U.S. is dealing with a measles outbreak. We talk a lot about protecting the kids from the disease, but should adults who have been vaccinated consider another dose to protect themselves? See what the experts have to say about it.

📺 Want more Florida Man?

Florida Man, in all his glory, is getting a bigger stage than just the Sunshine State. Is it ridiculous to give him his own TV show? Probably. Is it happening? Heck, yes, it is. Find out when and where you'll soon be able to watch an abundance of strange crimes.

🏠 DIY guest house

Photo: Amazon

Need a guest room? What about a guest house? Or, even better, a guest house that can be delivered to your doorstep and then built in eight hours? This is a new level of DIY project but, like, I'm willing to try. 🤷‍♀️ See how Amazon is making it happen.

🎡 More fun in Orlando

There are already way too many things for one person to cross off their Orlando bucket list in a single lifetime, but hey -- why not add more? See the two new record-breaking attractions coming to ICON Park.

☔ Rain, rain, go away

Getty Images

Has today seemed a little dreary, or is that just all the sleep I didn't get last night finally taking its toll on me? Either way, there's been rain. The good news is, there could be a little less in store for your Friday. Get the full forecast ahead of Mother's Day weekend.

💐 Mother's Day countdown

© Brandpoint

Oh, and speaking of Mother's Day -- don't forget to visit ClickOrlando.com/MothersDay for ideas on what to get -- and what not to get -- your favorite lady. Seriously, there is such thing as a bad gift.

