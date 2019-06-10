Hello, it's me🎶

You're probably going to have Adele stuck in your head for the rest of your day, but honestly, I can't think of a better way to start your week, so enjoy. 💁

Anyway, it's me, Bri. I missed our 4 p.m. chats while I was off last week, but I read the newsletter while digital journalist Emilee Speck was filling in, and naturally, she did a phenomenal job. Thanks, Em!

Let's kick off our reunion with a little breaking news, shall we?

🔷 NYC helicopter crash

All eyes are on New York City this afternoon as reports of a helicopter making a crash landing on top of a building continue to unfold. So far, officials say one person is dead. Get a live look at the scene and follow the story as it develops.

🔶 Amber Alert death

There's also a development in a story we've been following for more than a week about a missing teen at the center of an Amber Alert being found dead. Officials say a man arrested in connection with the teen's death is accused of helping destroy evidence and bury the boy's body. See what else investigators have learned and what they say could come next in the case.

💜 Plans for Pulse

Almost three years after the mass shooting at the Orlando nightclub, U.S. Reps. Stephanie Murphy and Darren Soto have filed a bill that aims to make the site of the attack a federally recognized memorial. Learn more about the legislation and how victims' family members are reacting to it.

⛈️ Rain, rain here to stay

If you've even looked outside today, you already know it's been another wet day in Central Florida, with storms still in the forecast. Find out how long you can expect the wet weather to last.

💃 Got moves?

Calling all dancers: It could be your time to shine. The Orlando Magic announced tryouts for three new hip-hop dance teams ahead of the upcoming season. I love dancing but am garbage at it, so I'll keep telling you the news while you live out this dream for both of us. What are you waiting for? Start warming up and click here to register for tryouts.

🎁 Gifts for dad

We wouldn't be who we are without the dads and dad figures in our lives, so the least we can do is spend a full day celebrating them. Yes, that was me reminding you that Father's Day is this weekend. If it totally slipped your mind, don't panic! I'm not going to present a problem without a solution, so here's a list of great gift ideas for dad this Father's Day.

I'll be giving you ideas all week, so stay tuned for those if today's don't seem like something your dad would love.

💙 I love you, dad!

We're already celebrating dad early, so in addition to gift ideas and other Father's Day tips, I thought I'd also share one reason I love my dad each day this week. It's going to be tough to only list five reasons, but I'll start the list with his patience. I'm the middle child of three girls, and if there's one thing a dad of three girls needs to survive, it's patience. My dad had to deal with his fair share of mood swings, weird phases and teenage girl meltdowns, but he never loved us any less -- as far as I know. 😜

What do you love about your dad or father figure? Email me and let me know at BVolz@wkmg.com.

