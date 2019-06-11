Did someone say the 'Q' word?

You know, the one you use to describe something or someone that is the opposite of loud?

My crew in the newsroom knows better than to use that word, because then things seem to happen left and right. So was it you? Because we've had so much happening today, it's hard to believe it's only Tuesday.

But like we always do, let's take a few minutes to talk about the biggest headlines of the day. Some of the news items are harder than others, but each story is important. If you like the lighter stuff, hang in there until the end of today's newsletter. I promise we'll get there.

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

Man stabs wife

Jason Lindsey

I told you some of the stories would be tougher to talk about, and this is one of them, but it's one a lot of people have been talking about today, so I have to let you know. An 8-year-old boy saw his stepfather strangle and stab his mother to death after she confronted the man and accused him of cheating. Get the heartbreaking details in the case and see what charges the man is facing.

Blood donations for Pulse

Getty Images ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JUNE 12: Long lines of people wait at the OneBlood Donation Center to donate blood for the injured victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting on June 12, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Something else that can be hard to talk about: the tragedy at Pulse nightclub three years ago. Like it did in the days immediately after 49 people were killed in the attack, the community is coming together again tomorrow to honor victims and survivors through blood donations and remembrance events. See how you can do your part and tell us how you're remembering the 49.

Heart screenings for athletes

If your son or daughter plays sports, you might appreciate this one. Brevard County school officials are finalizing a policy to make heart screenings mandatory for student-athletes in grades seven through 12. Find out what that means for students and how officials hope the tests will save lives.

Building Mars rover

NASA is building its Mars 2020 rover and you can watch, thanks to a newly installed webcam at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. Watch the engineers do their thing and find out how you can talk to their social media team about the mission.

Summer-like storms

It's not officially summer just yet, but you might think it is, from all the wet weather. Find out how long you can expect to see a busy radar.

Take me home Tuesday

(Credit: Brevard Humane Society)

I told you we'd get to the happier stuff if you just held on a bit, so here we go. You know why I love Tuesdays? We get the chance to find a good boy or girl a forever home. In this week's "Take me home Tuesday," we introduce you to the very adorable Monty, from the Brevard Humane Society. He turns 9 years old this month, so why not give him the best birthday present ever by adopting him? See his pictures and find out how you can visit him.

Father's Day gifts

If dad isn't looking for a very handsome dog named Monty, we do have a few other ideas, even for those dads who are difficult to shop for year after year. Browse this list of gift ideas for hard-to-shop-for dads.

I love you, dad! 💙👨

Since Father's Day is just around the corner -- again, I'm reminding you, so you have no excuse -- I'm sharing one thing I love about my dad each day this week. Yesterday, I talked about his patience. Today, I'm thankful to have a father who values family time and knows how to balance his priorities. My dad worked from the time before the sun came up until after it set when I was little, and still does now, but he somehow always made it home to sit down with mom, my sisters and me for a family dinner. He made it to every spelling bee, athletic event, graduation, etc. -- except for that one time he missed my birthday because of a work conference. It's OK, though. He took me to pick out a hamster I'd been asking for for years to make it up to me. Dad, thank you for being here, there and everywhere for us.

What's your dad's best quality? Email me at BVolz@wkmg.com and let me know why he's so special to you. 📧

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.