⌚How long would you wait in line for this?

I know, it's a huge day for Harry Potter fans and theme park fanatics, but would you really wait hours for a chance to ride the newest roller coaster at Islands of Adventure?

Well, some people -- and by that, I mean A LOT of people -- are for its opening day Thursday. Since I'm stuck here at News 6, I hope they'll let me know how it is. Until then...

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

🎢 New 'Harry Potter' ride

Like I said, I know the opening of the highly anticipated Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure ride is a big deal, but some people at the park today told us the wait time had reached 10 hours. I'm sorry, but I don't even think I'd wait that long for a ride on Air Force One. Would you? See what parkgoers had to say about the wait.

☇ More storms



Did I mention that while all those people were waiting in line, there were storms in the forecast. Yeah, that's dedication. If you're heading to the park, or anywhere else for that matter, prepare to see some of those. Get the full forecast to see when storms will impact where you live.

🌈 Rainbow over Pulse

The weather may be ugly today, but for a moment Wednesday night, it was calm and offered a beautiful sight to those gathered to remember the lives lost in the Pulse nightclub tragedy three years ago. See the rainbow that emerged over the remembrance ceremony.

🚘 Self-driving cars

Would you be cool with seeing them on Florida roads? Well, under a new measure signed Thursday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, they'll be able to operate in Florida without a human on board. Learn more about the law and the governor's reason for signing it.

🎄 Christmas maze coming soon



Is it too soon to start talking about Christmas? Absolutely not, especially when what's known as the "world's largest Christmas light maze" is coming to Florida. The coolest part? Early bird tickets are already available. Am I thinking about buying some? Heck yes. Find out when you can experience the maze and how soon.

👔 Don't get dad these

I realize I just brought up Christmas, but that doesn't mean I've forgotten about Father's Day. If you're looking for ways to celebrate dear old dad, I've already given you a few this week. That's why today, I'm telling you how not to. See this list of things dad doesn't want this year, while you still have time to make your returns.

💙 I love you, dad!

We're on day four of talking about why we love our dads. Today, I have to focus on my dad's humor. It's certainly one of a kind, to say the least. And quite honestly, I'm sometimes nervous about the jokes he'll make when I introduce him to new people. At the same time, it's his humor, wit and charm that always win people over and make him impossible not to love. If you've met my father, he's definitely made you laugh -- and probably more than once. I like to think I inherited just a little bit of his unique, fun-loving personality.

On a scale of 1-10, how bad are your father's "dad jokes?" Even better, send me one of them at BVolz@wkmg.com. I can always use a good laugh.

