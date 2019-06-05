🇺🇸Another Trump presidency?

Alex Wong/Getty Images

According to a recent poll, most Americans think that's what lies ahead.

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

🗳️ Trump 2020?

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Donald Trump

According to a CNN poll, a majority of Americans -- 54% to be exact -- say they think President Donald Trump is going to win a second term, despite his reviews on some issues remaining negative. See the full results of the poll and how the numbers were gathered.

🔥 Burn ban

A fire approaches a business near US 1 as the firefighters start a back fire to stop the oncoming burn in Malabar, Fla. on Monday May 12, 2008. (AP Photo/Florida Today, Michael R. Brown)

It's brush fire season in Central Florida and with the dry weather comes burn bans, with one currently in effect for Seminole County. Find out what's prohibited under the ban and why this year's brush fire season might be the worst some counties have seen.

🌋 Closure at Volcano Bay

If you were heading to the water parks to beat the heat, expect TeAwa The Fearless River to be closed Wednesday at Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay. The closure comes three days after the park closed early because at least four workers were taken to hospitals for what theme park officials said were "technical issues." See what we know about the closure and get updates on it.

🛒 Walmart vest makeover

Walmart The new vests will be made from recycled bottles and have bigger pockets than previous vests.

One of the first things you see upon entering a Walmart store is usually a smiling employee in the franchise's signature blue vest, right? Well, that's all about to change. The company is ditching the blue vests for a bolder look that's more environmentally friendly. Get the details on the new vests and the reason behind the makeover.

💱 Have any foreign currency?

Photo courtesy of McDonald's.

Many of us have been on trips that require us to exchange our U.S. dollar for another country's form of currency. When we return home, what do we do with the leftover money? On Thursday, you take it to McDonald's and treat yourself to an international-ish lunch. Find out how you can get in on the special deal and how long it lasts.

🏃‍♀️ Global Running Day

Bridge on Lake County trail. (Image: News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos)

I'm all about these nontraditional holidays, especially when it means I'm burning some calories -- or consuming them, I like those days, too. Anyway, in honor of Global Running Day today, I asked our News 6 runners to share their favorite spots to get some steps in around town. If you need a change of scenery, break out your running shoes and see their responses.

⛈️ Wet season is here

Finally! It's been so hot and so dry, and I'm just not about those wildfires. We need the rain and it's coming. Unfortunately, with the wet season comes a chance for storms. Get the full forecast to find out when to pack your rain boots (mine are cute and I'm excited to break them out again, just saying).

