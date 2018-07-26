TRENDING ON 6: Big news from Florida theme parks; tax-free holiday savings

Universal expansion

After months of rumors and speculation, Universal announced Thursday that it is "looking at" creating a fourth theme park in Orlando. See the name the future park could receive.

Disney straws

Disney is among the major companies now saying farewell to plastic straws. See the other environment-friendly changes the company is making in the near future.

Free beer

What's better than free beer? More free beer! Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is making it happen by extending its popular deal another month. Find out how you can celebrate with your free brews.

Southwest death

The deadly incident on a Southwest plane earlier this year has cost the company $100 million in business. Find out how the airline says it's still feeling the effects of the accident.

Childhood cancer

Zika virus isn't something you'd typically hope for, but researchers say they've made a recent discovery that's giving them hope. Find out why they say the virus could hold the key to treating pediatric cancer.

Tax-free holiday

It's almost time for Central Florida students to return to school, which means it's time to stock up on those supplies. Find out when the state's back-to-school tax-free holiday begins and what you can expect to save on.

Drake challenge

Many are asking KeKe if she loves them -- you know you've heard it and seen the dance challenges flooding social media -- but News 6's Trooper Steve is issuing a warning to those going to extremes in an attempt to go viral. Hear why he's calling the "In My Feelings" challenge "the dumbest thing he's ever seen."

Markeith Loyd

About 10 minutes after fatally shooting his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Markeith Loyd texted the pregnant mother telling her he hoped she wouldn't "make it," according to documents from the Sheriff's Office. See the new details in the accused double murderer's case.

Strange swelling

An otherwise healthy dad is searching for answers after a mysterious illness left his face painfully swollen. See the frightening images that have doctors puzzled.

I-4 Eyesore lights

Many are hopeful they'll see some progress after nearly 20 years of work on the Majesty Building, the building commonly called the "I-4 Eyesore." See the sign of life that's giving Central Floridians hope it could soon be finished.

Summer storms

More rain is falling in Central Florida on Thursday. Get a look at the radar and see whether we can expect a break from the wet pattern in time for the weekend.

