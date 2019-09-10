OCD?✋ Don't open this

I warned you. 🤷

🌀 Prime tropics time

Sept. 10 is the official peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, which means we can expect to see lots of activity in the tropics. In fact, there's a rainmaker out there right now making its way to Florida. Find out if anything else is swirling and how any activity could impact Central Florida's weather.

📊 Trump's latest numbers

President Donald Trump's approval rating has taken a dip, according to results from a recent national poll that show 56% of Americans aren't too impressed with his performance. See what factors are believed to have contributed to the disapproval numbers and what else the numbers reveal.

🤖 Name NASA's rover

In this image, taken on June 13, 2019, engineers at JPL install the starboard legs and wheels — otherwise known as the mobility suspension — on the Mars 2020 rover. (Image credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Not only is the current generation of kiddos expected to be the first to land on Mars, NASA also wants them to help name its next Mars rover that will help pave the way for human arrival on the red planet. That's why the agency is hosting a competition to find students with creative name ideas and judges to sort through them. Get the details on who can submit an entry and how.

👛 School promotes saving

Copyright 2019 CNN The "Boston Saves" program gives every kindergartner $50 to use for college or career training.

First, they're naming rovers; now, they're saving for their retirement. What will our kindergartners do next? Mhmm, you read that right. Boston is giving every public school kindergartner $50 as part of a new program to promote the idea of saving for the future. Find out how the program works and share your thoughts on it in the comments.

🦎 They have big hearts, too

Jango the bearded dragon.

OK, now they're geniuses, great at saving money and caring? Today's kids seem pretty great -- or at least this one who took her bearded dragon to school in her backpack so it wouldn't be sad at home alone all day does. I feel you, girl. I have thoughts of packing my pup every day while I'm getting ready for work. Read the full story to find out how school officials discovered the reptile and the warning they issued after.

👖 What the fashion?

Just seeing this picture might make you want to take a pair of scissors or sewing kit to this denim number but remember, I warned you. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

neimanmarcus.com

We've seen skinny jeans, ripped jeans, patched jeans and -- you get the point -- we've been through a lot with our jeans. But never did I think I'd see the day we call it "fashion" to have different sized pant legs. Cue asymmetrical jeans. What's even crazier is how much this "trend" will cost you. Find out how much a pair is selling for and see how the fashion world is reacting to them.

I thought the whole denim bathing suit thing a few months ago was a stretch, but this might actually be where I draw the line. Would you wear them? Tell me whether you're a fan or if you can't stand looking at the asymmetry by emailing me at BVolz@wkmg.com.

