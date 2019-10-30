Orlando will look a lot different pretty soon

I'm sure that's true in a lot of ways, but there's one thing that's going to really change the look and feel of the City Beautiful, and that is the place where the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting will be remembered forever.

As of Wednesday, we now have an idea of how that memorial will look.

🌈 Pulse memorial design

The winning design for the National Pulse Memorial and Museum was unveiled this morning, giving Central Florida a look at the permanent place of remembrance that will tower over Orlando. See the design and the special ways it will honor the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

👨‍⚕️ Worried about your health?

So is a good portion of Central Florida, and for a laundry list of reasons, according to a new study. Curious if others are struggling with some of the same issues? Find out some of the top health concerns among your neighbors.

⚾ Y'all thought it was over?

But Washington wasn't going to let that happen. After a Nationals win, the World Series is tied 3-3, with the deciding game set to take place tonight. Are you team Nats or Astros? Get the game preview and let us know which team you're rooting for.

🌡️ At least the game isn't in Florida

Because OMG, it is still so hot -- like, 90 degrees hot. And we're less than two days away from November. Wouldn't it be nice if I could tell you our meteorologists see a cooldown in our future. Hmmm, check the forecast for a gift.

🧂 Don't spill the salt

Or break the mirror, or walk under a ladder, or whatever else those superstitions suggest we shouldn't do. We all know them, but have you ever wondered how some of those things got started? We did, too. Get the history behind some of the spookiest superstitions some people still follow today.

I'm not superstitious, but I'll knock on wood sometimes -- you know, just in case. I will not waste precious salt though, ever. Are you superstitious at all? Let me know some of the ones you follow at BVolz@wkmg.com.

