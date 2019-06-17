Have you heard who's coming to town?

Whether or not you're a fan of President Donald Trump, he's just a day away from kicking off his reelection campaign in Orlando.

With that being said, we have everything you need to know ahead of the big event.

Since that seems to be the only thing anyone is talking about today, let's start our Monday news brief on the same topic, shall we?

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

🇺🇸 Trump in Orlando

Rally 👏

So yeah, the president is obviously making a stop in Orlando this week. If you couldn't tell by all the articles online, you may have had a hunch when you saw people sleeping outside the Amway Center in downtown Orlando 40 hours before the event is slated to begin. Either way, if you're planning to go, there's a few things you need to know first.

Protests 📣

If you're planning to protest the event, we also have details on demonstrations -- and yes, for those of you wondering, we have heard there will be a "baby Trump" balloon at one of the protests.

Event coverage 📱

Also, yours truly will be out there all day Tuesday, and I'll be documenting everything there is to see. Follow my live coverage on ClickOrlando.com and News 6's Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram accounts.

🚓 O.J. Simpson: 25 years later

Harry How/Getty Images O.J. Simpson. Simpson was charged in the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. While Simpson was acquitted of those charges, he landed in prison in 2008 after being convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping.

I know I said Trump's visit seems to be the only thing people are talking about today, but I have heard quite a few people talking about the O.J. Simpson case, and that's because today marks 25 years since the day he led law enforcement officers on a chase while much of the nation watched. See how the murder suspect's case made history and how people are reflecting on it.

🇩🇴 Another death in Dominican Republic

I don't know about you, but I've also heard a lot about American deaths in the Dominican Republic. According to a report, another U.S. tourist has died in the Dominican Republic, making it eight American deaths in the country reported in the last year. Find out what officials are saying about the deaths and if the Dominican Republic is still considered a safe place to visit.

🏠 Foreclosures in Florida

A new report on foreclosures in Florida doesn't look good for the Sunshine State, listing its rate of foreclosure filings as the third-highest in the nation. See how much foreclosure starts in Florida have increased over the last year and what else the report revealed.

🍝 Ragú recall

If you had spaghetti on the menu for dinner tonight, you may want to reconsider, especially if you were planning to use Ragú sauce. The company is recalling some jars of the pasta sauce because it's possible they could contain pieces of plastic. Yum! Browse the list of affected products and find out what the company suggests you do if you have any.

💃 Burn off the burnout

It obviously wouldn't be Monday if I didn't talk about that work burnout feeling. Whether or not you want to admit it, most of us have felt it before (except me, boss; I've never not loved every minute of being at work, and I'm totally always excited about every single task). For those of you who have, you may want to try busting a move. See how some people are dancing away that burnout feeling.

⛈️ Storms continue

It was stormy last week, rainy this weekend and *drum roll, please* still wet to start the week. Find out if and when the rain will finally go away, but don't get your hopes up.

Is there anything you want me to look out for tomorrow before the president's rally? Let me know what you want me to see by emailing me at BVolz@wkmg.com, and I'll post if I find it. 📧

Talk to you Tuesday!

