Relying on Bright Futures?📚💰Beware of these changes

💰 Bright Futures changes

If you're saving to send your child to college and you're banking on them getting a scholarship, listen up. It will soon be harder for Florida students to earn a Bright Futures scholarship, thanks to a bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that increases the minimum required test score. See the new requirements and find out when students will be affected by the changes.

📈 󠀥Higher suicide rate

Am I the only person who feels like we hear a lot about suicide nowadays? Unfortunately, new research may prove that to be true. According to new numbers, the U.S. suicide rate is up 33% since 1999. Find out which demographics saw the biggest spikes and how to get help for someone who needs it.

📺 Don't lose local channels

Do you use an antenna? If so, you may see some changes between now and next summer as TV stations change their over-the-air broadcast frequencies. Sounds complex, but it can be an easy fix if you notice your favorite channel disappear. See why the changes are coming and how you may be able to avoid losing your favorite channels.

🚗 Seat belt covers for special needs

Anytime I have a child in my car, I know I'm carrying someone's most precious cargo. You probably feel the same about your child. If. God forbid, anything happens to them, you also probably want to know they'll receive the best treatment possible, especially if they have special medical needs. A custom seat belt cover is helping make that possible. Get a look at the simple yet genius safety device being used to alert emergency personnel to special needs.

👶 Best place for babies?

Maybe you're not a parent yet but you're thinking of starting a family. You've probably thought about how expensive that can be, but did you know the cost could depend on where you live? See WalletHub's list of the best and worst states to have a baby and find out where Florida ranks.

🌴 Vacation do-over

Have you ever had a horrible vacation? I know it's hard to think that any vacation can be bad, but believe me -- they can. And they'll leave you feeling like you need a vacation from your vacation. If you can relate, this one's for you, because there's a company that wants to pay for and plan your perfect do-over. They're even doing all the leg work, so, like, what do you have to lose? Submit your story for a chance to win your dream vacay -- on them.

⛅ Dip in rain chances

Good news, my fellow Central Floridians. We won't be totally off the hook from the wet weather this weekend, but we are finally going to see a drop in rain chances. With that, though, means more heat. Get the full forecast to plan your weekend because tomorrow is Fri-YAY. Wooo!

🌊 Best beach towns

I'm not just going to tell you that we could be getting some beach weather without giving you some suggestions on beautiful beaches to visit. Did I mention Florida has some of the best beach towns in the country? At least, WalletHub thinks so. See how the Sunshine State's towns ranked among others in the U.S.

What's your favorite beach in Florida? What does your ideal beach day look like? Send me some suggestions at BVolz@wkmg.com to help me daydream at my desk -- 😳 oops, I mean plan my weekend.

