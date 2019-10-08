Remembering Orlando anchor Wendy Chioji 💔

ORLANDO, Fla. - Can you believe it's only Tuesday? The day really drags when your best friend isn't around. That's right, Bri decided to take a day off so it's Adrienne filling in again.

I know I don't do the newsletter queen justice, but you can't stop me from trying. Before you get too worried, our grace will be back on Wednesday to bless your inbox.

That aside, there's plenty of news happening today, including the death of an iconic Orlando news anchor that's left the city in tears. Let's get right into it.

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

🎢 You're going to want to skip the line

Photo: Tom Metevia/ Graham Media Group

There's a way to do the theme parks like a pro, don't let anyone tell you differently. Universal Studios Orlando Resort is one of the hottest spots in Orlando right now, so if you're planning a trip, there are some things you're going to want to know first. Our resident theme park expert explained everything you need to do to get the most out of your Universal experience and, just as important, the best bang for your buck. Check out his tips and even submit your own.

🌧️ It's raining, it's pouring

Associated Press

But hopefully no old men are snoring. Instead, you're likely hearing the pitter patter of raindrops on your roof as storms move across Central Florida. The region is experiencing a deficit so even though some sunshine would be nice, the showers really will help us out. Maybe they'll even bring some cooler temperatures for the rest of the week? Read Troy Bridges' forecast to find out.

☂️ The history of the umbrella-ella-ella

Getty Images

Be thankful you only had to read that and not hear me sing it, because that would have been even more cringey. I'm no Rihanna, but I do now know lots of fun facts about the umbrella, thanks to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos. That thing every Floridian knows to carry around to contend with the state's unpredictable weather has been around a really, really long time. How long exactly? Click here for the full history.

🎇 This is gonna be bumpin'

Photo: Bumper Cars on Ice

Up until now, I never knew I wanted to have a few drinks, go to an ice skating rink and ram into my friends while aggressively steering a bumper car. Sounds fun, right? The Bumper Cars on Ice tour is slated to make a stop in the City Beautiful next year and I'm betting tickets for the event will sell out fast. We've got information on how you can be the first to know when they go on sale.

💔 An Orlando legend

The News 6 family was devastated to learn this morning of the loss of former WESH anchor Wendy Chioji. The well-known TV personality lost her battle with cancer Monday night, at the age of 57. Her thymic carcinoma diagnosis in 2013 didn't stop her from competing in triathalons, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro or experiencing everything life has to offer. See how family and colleagues are remembering Chioji.

Since I know you all were wondering, I did thoroughly enjoy the yummy doughnut Bri brought for me yesterday.

