RIP to the King of Pop🕺

Do you remember where you were when the news broke that Michael Jackson died?

I do, like it was yesterday. It was the summer before eighth grade, and I was about to board a plane to the Dominican Republic for my family's vacation. I looked up and the news was on every TV in the airport. Can you believe it's been 10 years since then? We're going to remember the King of Pop in a minute, but we have a few other things to cover in the meantime.

🇺🇸 New WH press secretary

Jacquelyn Martin/AP via CNN Video First lady Melania Trump announced that her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, is the new White House press secretary.

It wasn't long ago that President Donald Trump announced Sarah Sanders was leaving her role as White House press secretary, and the administration didn't have to look far to find her replacement. Meet the newly named press secretary already familiar with the Trump family and find out when she'll take on the new role.

🌊 Dominican Republic deaths

Copyright 2019 CNN Ten Americans have now died in the past year in the Dominican Republic.

We've been following the developments in the string of recent American tourist deaths in the Dominican Republic, and now we've learned the cause of death for one. See what an autopsy revealed about the 10th and most recent American death this year.

📱 Robocall crackdown

If you've been asking when something will finally be done about the ungodly amount of robocalls we all receive on a regular basis, you'll be happy to learn that the U.S. government has announced a nationwide crackdown on robocallers. Get a look at the companies and individuals being targeted.

🌡️ Heat advisory

If you've been in Florida the last few days, you don't need me to tell you it's freaking hot. But now, it's so hot that the National Weather Service has issued warnings for parts of Central Florida, where the heat index is between 106 and 111 degrees. Find out where a heat advisory is in effect and for how long.

✈️ Costco of airfare

If the Central Florida heat has forced you to look for flights to get the heck out of here for a bit, you'll want to check out this website we found. Orlando to Belize for $283 round trip? It's literally like Costco for airfares. Unlock the key to cheap international travel and share it with your favorite travel buddy.

🎤 Remembering MJ

Columbia Pictures 1958: Pop singer Michael Jackson is born in Gary, Indiana. The seventh child of the Jackson family, he debuted on the professional music scene along with his brothers as a member of The Jackson 5 in 1964, and began his solo career in 1971.…

He was known as the King of Pop, and though we've been without him for 10 years, he's still being remembered by fans and fellow artists through his music. If you're listening to Michael Jackson songs on repeat today, you'll want to add some of these to your playlist. Check out 10 MJ hits that popular artists covered and absolutely nailed.

With that being said, I'll be listening to "Man in the Mirror" on repeat during my drive home. What's your favorite Michael Jackson song? Email me at BVolz@wkmg.com and let me know. 📧

