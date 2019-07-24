Snapchat makes comeback?👻

WCVB screenshot

I hear a lot of people say they don't use the app anymore, but new numbers suggest otherwise.🤷‍♀️

Before we talk about that, let's talk about the thing that's been on everyone's TV screen on this historic Wednesday: Former special counsel Robert Mueller testifying before Congress.

⚖️ Mueller's testimony

Alex Wong/Getty Images Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller

It's been a long day for Mueller, as his long-awaited congressional testimony got underway. He was grilled about his findings on the two-year investigation into the president and the 2016 election. How has he responded to the questions from lawmakers? See what's happened so far and what it means for Democrats and Republicans.

👙 Forever 21 body-shaming?

Getty Images

Imagine opening a package you've waited to receive from your favorite clothing company and along with the swimsuit you've been dying to try on, you find an Atkins diet bar. What would you make of that? Well, that happened, and now Forever 21 is apologizing for the move many called "fatphobic." Get the full story and see how others are reacting to it.

👩‍🚀 New suits for NASA?

Well, that's not really a question. The agency does need new suits, considering the ones astronauts have used for spacewalks are more than 40 years old now. Instead, the question is, what's being done to have replacements ready when the current suits reach the end of their life cycle. Find out what News 6's Emilee Speck learned.

🚀 Slime in space?

A SpaceX Dragon spacecraft headed to the International Space Station on July 24, 2019-- if the weather holds up-- with 5,000 pounds of cargo. (Image: SpaceX/NASA)

Speaking of space, remember Nickelodeon slime? Stick with me here, I'm getting to the connection. SpaceX has a launch planned for tonight and guess what they're sending to the International Space Station? Mhmm, that icky green slime that makes us all super nostalgic. I wonder how much fun the astronauts will have with that! Anyway, that's not the only thing SpaceX will have on board. See what else they're sending and get the details on the launch.

⛈️ Launch weather

I know I probably just got you all excited about that really cool launch, but I do have to remind you: It's July in Florida, which means the weather is hit or miss when you're planning to send a rocket to space. As for tonight's launch, it's not looking too great, but there's still hope. Get the full forecast for your chances of seeing liftoff from the Space Coast.

👻 Snapchat comeback?

Carl Court/Getty Images

When I was in high school, Snapchat was the greatest thing since sliced bread. It's popularity soared for years after that, until a really confusing update rolled out about two years ago, turning a lot of users off to it. Surprisingly enough, the app just topped 200 million daily users for the first time. Find out what's attributing to the growth and what it could mean for the future of the app.

I'm taking a poll: Are you more of the Instagram or Snapchat type? Why do you like one more than the other? Let me know at BVolz@wkmg.com, then add me on both to get your weekday headlines in two minutes in our ClickO on the Go segment: Snapchat | Instagram 📱

P.S. -- I'm off the rest of the week, which means you're going to get super smart headlines from my super smart co-worker, Emilee Speck.

P.S.S. -- While talking about the slime going to space this morning, Emilee convinced me to watch a video of astronauts trying to drink water in space, and it was the best two minutes of my day. If you've never seen it, you must. Click here to enjoy! 😂

