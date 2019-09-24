Talk of impeachment is growing louder

Some have been calling for it for a while, but the conversation about the possibility of impeaching President Donald Trump could be getting more real.

Why now? What could this mean? Let's get you caught up before the next big move.

🇺🇸 Pelosi responds to impeachment calls

Amid growing calls from Democratic leaders to start the impeachment process, sources are saying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning to put a resolution on the House floor that might address a recent report accusing the president of using military aid as leverage while trying to convince Ukrainian leaders to investigate one of his current opponents, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son. Find out everything we know about the report, the president's response to it and what Pelosi's move could mean.

🗳️ 2020 just around the corner

It's a strange coincidence, but all this political news comes on National Voter Registration Day. The 2020 presidential primaries will be here before you know it. Are you ready? Use this engine to check if you're registered to vote in Florida.

🌀 Tropical Storm Karen over Puerto Rico

The system lost strength for a bit after we last spoke, but has since again reached tropical storm status and is expected to drench Puerto Rico. As for where the system could go next, the models still aren't in agreeance. Get the latest track for Karen to find out whether it's expected to impact the Orlando area.

🇵🇷 More bad news for Puerto Rico

Karen isn't the only weather event to threaten the island this week. Without warning, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake shook Puerto Rico less than 24 hours ago. See where exactly the quake hit and whether it left behind damage.

🍎 Our diets could be worse...

You know I try to look on the bright side, which is why I might consider this good news: According to a new "report card" on the American diet, our eating habits are showing patterns of improvement. By that, I mean we've cut a few crummy carbs and scaled back on the sugar. Read more about the report to find out where experts say we could still use some work.

🥕 Disney embracing veganism

If you're a theme park lover who used to eat before you visited Disney due to lack of options inside the parks, you'll love the theme park giant's latest announcement: More than 400 vegan dishes will soon be available to parkgoers in Orlando and California. Find out how soon you could enjoy the new options.

🐉 Missing 'Game of Thrones'?

If you've been missing the series since it ended earlier this year, you won't have to miss it much longer. Cue Con of Thrones. That's right, the largest convention for "GOT" lovers is on its way to the City Beautiful. Get everything you need to know about the event, including when tickets go on sale.

🐶 Help your favorite dog lady!

Beanie gets a bark beer toy for his third (21st) birthday Sept. 25, 2018.

