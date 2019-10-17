📸The photo we never knew we needed

You can bet I have it.

And after you see what's brewing in the tropics right now, you're going to need a little pick-me-up, so I guess we'll save the picture for last.

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

🌀 All eyes on tropics

It's been a while since I've had to say that, but I guess all good things must come to an end. News 6 meteorologists are pinpointing a disturbance -- or, as I like to call it, a giant, messy blob -- in the Gulf of Mexico that could become our next named storm. Keep tabs on it by watching our updated track, satellite and models.

⚡ Central Florida impacts

Andrea De Stefani/freeimages.com

Regardless of whether this thing gets a name, parts of Central Florida are going to feel some impacts this weekend, according to News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges. Find out what to expect where you live.

✨ Ready for Immerse?

Orlando's favorite creative festival is returning to the City Beautiful this weekend, and it looks like it's going to be an absolute blast. If you have plans to go, please see the above story again -- because weather is going to matter. If you decide to brave it, click here to get everything you need to know so you don't miss a thing.

🚧 Beware of traffic

[PHOTO: WKMG / PAUL GIORGIO]

If it wasn't obvious from the last blurb that Immerse 2019 is a pretty big deal, perhaps showing you the list of road closures in downtown Orlando during the event will help get my point across. Oh, and did I mention those start today -- a day before the event does? See the full list of closures to plan your commute accordingly.

🙏 High-tech religion

Need a rosary when you're on the go? You can bet there's an app for that. Find out how the Vatican is making it easier to say your prayers from anywhere.

⛰️ Most amazing photo ever

File photo.

OK, it's not this one, but play along for a second. Try to picture this: You're walking through the snowy mountains and you suddenly notice a fox coming right at you. You gasp and freeze in fear, with a look of uncertainty across your face. Now, think about what you look like and instead of you, picture the cutest marmot you've ever seen. This exact moment led to an award for a wildlife photographer, and when you click here and see it, you'll understand why.

Did it look anything like you imagined? I told you it was the photo you never knew you needed!

Now here's a fun idea: Come up with the best caption for it and send it to me at BVolz@wkmg.com. I could use a good laugh.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.