The update we were all hoping for

Man talked down from TV tower

It was a long day as we all waited to see what would happen to the 43-year-old man who climbed up the 400-foot tower outside our TV station. After eight hours atop the structure, crisis negotiators were able to talk the man safely down to the ground. Though it's hard to imagine what may have driven the man to scale the tower in the first place, this is the best outcome we could have hoped for. Look back on the full timeline of events to see how it all unfolded. And thank you to everyone who wished him well yesterday. ❤️

Gunmaker halts AR-15 production for civilians

File photo: Washington state Sen. Pam Roach, R-Auburn, fires a Colt AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2014, at the annual "Legislative Shootout" at the Evergreen Sportsmen's Club in Olympia, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Officials with the gun manufacturing company Colt announced its decision to suspend the company's production of rifles for the civilian market, and the move has many people talking. Learn more about what sparked the decision and whether the move is expected to be permanent.

Checking in on the tropics

I take a day off from focusing on the tropics and now they're clearly acting up for attention. A new hurricane and four other systems? I mean, come on. How desperate can they look? In all seriousness, models show Hurricane Jerry staying away from us for now, but we're obviously going to continue to monitor it in case of any changes -- you know how these storms can be. See what else is happening out there and whether any activity could affect Central Florida.

Instagram blocks body-shaming content

CNN video

If you follow any celebrities, reality TV stars or other influencers on social media, I'm pretty sure you've seen posts promoting diet pills that "seriously work," or weight-loss or cosmetic procedures that "will change your life." Yeah, we all have. So much so that Instagram is taking action to prevent underage users from seeing content of that kind. Learn more about the new policy Instagram is rolling out and where else you could soon see similar changes.

I have new dinner plans for you

(Credit: Publix)

