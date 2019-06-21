Things are heating up between the US and Iran -- and fast 😬

This map provided by the Department of Defense, Thursday, June 20, 2019, shows the site where they say a U.S. Navy RQ-4 drone was shot down. The Department of Defense says the drone was flying over the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz on…

If you haven't heard by now, there's a lot of talk about things heating up between the United States and Iran -- and fast.

It's probably going to continue making headlines, so I want to make sure you're up to speed with the situation. After that, we'll talk fun, since it is, after all, Friday.

💠 What's up wth the U.S. and Iran?

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran are heightening following the shoot down of a massive U.S. drone. The U.S. even prepared for a military strike against Iran in retaliation for the downing of the surveillance drone, but did not follow through after President Donald Trump called off the attack. See why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says we're in "an extremely dangerous and sensitive situation with Iran."

🌊 Dominican Republic deaths

Getty Images The grounds of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, are seen on June 20, 2019, after a tourist died unexpectedly.

We've been talking pretty much every day about the deaths of Americans in the Dominican Republic, and now, Dominican officials are commenting on them. Find out why the country's tourism minister is calling the spate of American tourist deaths exaggerated.

🚀 Future of space

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and News 6 anchor Matt Austin at Kennedy Space Center on June 21, 2019. (Image: Jeff Segers/WKMG)

Have you ever been curious about what the future of American space flight looks like? Well, it's Space Friday and we were, so we asked U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to share his thoughts on it. See what he had to say about the president's vision for NASA's space exploration and the funding needed to make it happen.

💼 Florida unemployment

freeimages.com/Jean Scheijen

As former Florida Gov. Rick Scott would probably say, "It's all about jobs." And speaking of jobs, new numbers show there are about 353,000 Floridians without one. The good news, though? The state's unemployment rate is slightly lower than the nation's. Get a full breakdown of the figures and see which county had the lowest unemployment rate.

📱 Is 'Harry Potter' the new 'Pokemon'?

Photo: Tom Metevia/ Graham Media Group

I promised we'd get to the fun stuff, and here it is: Remember that "Pokemon Go" game that had people everywhere mindlessly walking around with their phones trying to "catch 'em all"? I know you do, it was just a few years ago and it made people do some crazy stuff. Anyway, if "Pokemon" didn't do it for you, the genius minds behind the game are hoping the "Harry Potter" version might. Take a peek at the new game debuting today and invite your friends to play.

🌡️ Dangerously hot weekend

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The first day of summer in Central Florida is hot. Hmm, who would've thought? But seriously, it's really hot, so drink water and find some shade. Oh, and it could get hotter this weekend. Get the full forecast to see how high "feels-like" temperatures could get. Hint: It's hotter than 100 degrees.

💧 Margaritaville water park

With the scorching hot temperatures on tap, there's a good chance you'll need a place to cool down for a bit. You're in luck, because Margaritaville's new water park went all out for its grand opening today, and it looks pretty dang cool. See it for yourself and find out what's expected to make it a unique experience.

That's all I've got for you on this Fri-YAY! Thanks for sticking through another busy week with me. Remember, don't do anything crazy while playing that "Harry Potter" game. I don't want to have to write a news story about you Monday. 😉

