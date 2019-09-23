This company's collapse could put a damper on your plans

Have you heard? After nearly 180 years, a travel group has taken a tumble, leaving loads of travelers and employees scrambling.

If you have upcoming travel plans, you'll want to pay close attention to this one.

✈️ Thomas Cook collapses

Ken Fielding/Wikimedia 7. Thomas Cook Airlines: 74.7 efficiency rating

After talks of a financial rescue failed, company officials with British tour operator Thomas Cook say they had no choice but to begin liquidation immediately Sunday night, leaving hundreds of thousands of travelers stranded and putting 21,000 jobs at risk. I really hope you aren't one of them. Find out what led to the company's collapse and what it could mean for the future.

🌀 Traffic in the tropics?

Read in DJ Khaled's voice: "Anotha one." It seems that's pretty much the theme as activity remains high in the tropics on this first day of fall. We're closely monitoring Tropical Storm Karen, which now has more company out in the Atlantic. Get the latest track for Karen and see what other systems are swirling.

👮 New chapter for children arrested

Remember that story we told you about last week involving two children who were arrested at a school in Orlando? Well, it's made national headlines, and it turns out one of the children is younger than we were initially told, making both of them just 6 years old. Another major set of updates: The arresting officer has been suspended and the charges against the children have been dropped. Follow the latest updates in the developing story and find out what could be in store for the officer's future.

💨 The great 'vapocalypse'

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Sounds silly, right? Well, with a federal ban on flavored e-liquids looming, some people have actually started vape stockpiling. It's similar to what we see with people stocking up on guns and gun products any time the Second Amendment is threatened -- just with flavored, smokable things. Learn more about the psychology behind stockpiling and what prompted the discussion of a ban.

🏆 Guess who won an Emmy?

Getty Images Jharrel Jerome accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie award for "When They See Us" during the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 22, 2019, in Los Angeles.

It wasn't me (I'm working on it, OK), but there were some big wins at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. See the full list of winners to see what your favorites took home.

⛄ This movie is 'Frozen,' but the clock is not

(Credit: Disney)

Trust me, we're counting down the minutes until we can replace "Let It Go" with our next favorite Disney hit. Only 60 days until "Frozen 2" is out, and the new trailer only has us more excited. Watch it and share it with your kids so they can start talking about it nonstop until the movie's release.

Speaking of "Frozen," I'm not trying to be dramatic, but when I went to let my dog out this morning, I was -- cold? 😳 Is that the word? It's been so long, I can't even remember. LOL, OK. Maybe I am being dramatic. Still, you'll want to take a peek at this week's forecast if you like the cooldown. You're welcome. 💁‍♀️

