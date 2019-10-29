This new alphabet song is 🤯

We've been ending the song with "now I know my ABCs" forever, but the latest version of the song might have you questioning how well you really do.

You've got to hear it.

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

🐶 Warning for pet owners

If someone says they've found your pet and they'll give it back to you in exchange for a gift card, don't buy it. Officials with a Central Florida animal shelter are warning pet owners about the latest scheme. This time, they say some not-so-nice people are targeting owners looking for their missing pets. Get tips from the shelter to protect yourself.

🌿 PBBBQ

(Credit: 4 Rivers Smokehouse)

I like to call this one plant-based barbecue, and I think all the vegans who haven't had a choice but to only enjoy sides at 4 Rivers Smokehouse over the years will, too. See the new plant-based Beyond Burnt Ends sandwich coming soon.

🤡 How trendy is your costume?

If you've already chosen your Halloween costume -- and I hope you have, since you only have two days left to do so -- aren't you curious as to how many others might be sporting the same one? Can you guess the trendiest costumes this year? See the list of most-searched costumes to find out if you were right.

👻 Trick-or-treating safety

iStock / fstop123

This might be scary to think about, but safety is most important when you're out celebrating during later hours of the day. Since you're likely mapping out your trick-or-treat plan of attack now, check this map to make sure you avoid any sex offenders that may be in the area.

🎃 Halloween forecast: Trick, or treat?

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Before you even decide to venture out on a quest for candy, you're going to want to check the forecast. As of now, it looks like it could be more of a treat than a trick, but you know Central Florida's weather. Keep up with any changes to avoid being caught off guard.

🅰️ L-M-N-O ... M-G

Singing the alphabet up until this very point in my life has honestly been like second nature, and it probably has been for you, too, but I'm about to completely mess that up for you. A new version of the ABCs was just released and the internet is losing its mind at the curveball the song has thrown. Hear it for yourself and weigh in on the conversation.

Also, the responses to this new song have been hilarious, so look through them if you need a good laugh. What do you think of it? Is the change worth it to help clarify the L-M-N-O-P part, or should we stick to what we know? Can't wait to A-B-see your responses at BVolz@wkmg.com.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.