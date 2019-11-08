This rare match is saving a life

The prayers of a 4-year-old Orlando girl's family have been answered: Despite the odds, she has found her miracle match.

🙏🏻 'We gave it all to God'

That's what Chloe Bella's family said about the search to find her a bone marrow donor after the little girl was diagnosed with a form of leukemia St. Jude Children's Research Hospital says is only seen in about one or two children out of every 1 million each year. In return, the family says God showed them light and gave them a donor. Read Chloe Bella's story and follow her journey as she takes the next steps toward her life-saving transplant next month.

👮 Deputy in hot water over video

A video that shows an Orange County school resource deputy yanking a girl by the back of her head is making its rounds online, and the sheriff is now responding to his deputy's actions. See the video for yourself and find out how the sheriff is handling the situation.

🚬 Vaping age could rise

Following a series of vaping-related deaths and illnesses, President Donald Trump said Friday that "we need to take care of our kids" and said we can expect to see something "very important on vaping" next week. Find out what he said about the possibility of the age to purchase vaping products in the U.S. rising to 21.

💤 Melatonin warnings

It's America's most used sleep aid, but are we exercising enough caution when using it? Find out who health experts say should and shouldn't be taking it and why.

🌬️ Cool air is coming

I told you it would! Rain has made Friday a bit yucky, and it could last into the night or even into early Saturday morning, according to News 6 meteorologists, but lows in the 50s and 60s are just around the corner. Get the full forecast to see how chilly it could get this weekend.

🔭 Transit of Mercury: Don't miss it

Today's Space Friday is more of a Celestial Monday, but still -- it's the last chance I'll get to tell you about the transit of Mercury happening next week and how you can see it. Don't miss it, because you won't have another chance to see it until 2032. Find out when you could catch Mercury's movement and how to safely view it.

🇺🇸 Thank you, veterans

Veterans Day isn't until Monday, but some Central Florida spots are already offering deals and discounts to show their appreciation. Check out the list and share it with the veterans and service members in your life.

To all the veterans out there: I sincerely thank you for fighting to protect our freedoms. Your bravery should be honored every single day, just as it is appreciated. ❤️

