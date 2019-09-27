This squirrel tugged on a woman's leg for help🐿️

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

I know, I can't believe it either.

I thought the coyote story I told you guys about Thursday was the wildest animal story I'd ever read, but then today happened, and I read about what could be the smartest squirrel ever.

But before I tell you about it, I want to offer my sincerest condolences to the family of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who lost his life Friday morning. I am thankful for Trooper Tracy Vickers' service to his community and will be thinking about his friends, family and co-workers during this difficult time.

Here's what's happening on ClickOrlando.com:

💙 Rest in peace, trooper

The Central Florida community is mourning the 31-year-old Navy veteran killed in a crash Friday morning. While the circumstances of the deadly crash are still being investigated, law enforcement officials are remembering Vickers by sharing his story. Based on their remarks, it sounds like we lost a truly good leader. Get the full story and find out everything we know so far about the late trooper.

🔸 Shelter for migrant children in Central Florida?

At sunrise, immigrants are escorted to a tent that serves a dining hall for the U.S. government's newest holding center for migrant children in Carrizo Springs, Texas in Carrizo Springs, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Nope, not anymore. There were talks of putting a permanent location to host migrant children detained at the U.S. southern border in Central Florida, but officials say that idea is now off the table. Find out what led to the decision and what other locations are in the running to host a shelter.

📝 Teacher in hot water over Trump question

WPTV via CNN

The parent of a Florida middle schooler was not happy when their child told them they had a quiz question that appeared to criticize President Donald Trump. The question: "45th Pres; 2017; Republican; Real Estate businessman; Idiot."

How would you react? See the answers students could choose from and share your thoughts on the question.

👶 Midwife misses baby's birth

Imagine getting all your delivery plans in place with a midwife you hired to be there during your child's birth but when it's time for the baby to arrive, the midwife is a no-show and you're alone to face a list of complications during birth, including the newborn not being able to breathe. It sounds like a nightmare, but one Florida couple says it was their reality. Read about what they're calling a story of betrayal and how they made it through the experience.

🌀 Karen: A sad tropical system

That sad little storm that couldn't seem to get its act together has officially been downgraded to a tropical depression, and there's nothing depressing about that. See what's left of once-Tropical Storm Karen and find out what's in store for Central Florida's forecast.

🐿️ Is this the smartest squirrel ever?

It's got my vote. Why? Oh, you know -- because it asked a human for help in saving its baby's life. I'm not kidding. Police are praising a Virginia woman they've nicknamed "squirrel whisperer" for following a squirrel that led her down a trail to its injured baby. The woman said that, when she tried to leave, the squirrel even tugged at her leg. Find out what happened next and share this adorably impressive story with everyone you know.

P.S. -- I was making the same face as our squirrel friend up there the entire time I was reading that story.

What did I learn from that last story? From now on, I will pay more attention to the squirrels in my path, I guess.

Have a great weekend, everyone! 👋

