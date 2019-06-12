Today, we remember❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

It was on this day three years ago that a gunman opened fire at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, killing 49 people and injuring dozens of others.

Central Florida has changed in many ways since the June 12, 2016, tragedy as the victims' families, survivors and the rest of the community continue to heal from the tragedy.

Here's how the victims are being honored three years later:

Leaders react

Florida lawmakers are sharing messages of remembrance to honor the victims and survivors still struggling physically and emotionally. Read their messages and share them.

Remembrance events

Getty Images Jose Ramirez, who survived the mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub, reacts as he visits the site one year later (Joe Raedle/Getty Images).

Also on Wednesday, a church bell rang 49 times in honor of the 49 lives lost in the attack. That's not the only way the community is gathering to remember the victims. See how you can take part in blood drives and other remembrance events in their honor.

City Beautiful's new look

The community itself isn't the only thing that has changed since the shooting. The look of the city has, too, as more works of healing art have shown up across Central Florida, including an exhibit at Orange County Regional History Center. Get a look at the exhibit and hear the story behind it.

