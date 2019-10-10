Bad news: Tolls will soon double for some drivers

A drive on one of Central Florida's toll roads will soon be a lot more expensive for certain drivers.

I'll tell you which ones, how soon and all that jazz in a moment, but first, let's talk purple. Yes, the color.

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

💜 Why is everyone wearing purple today?

Well, first of all, it's a lovely color. But more importantly, it's helping raise awareness about domestic violence. So if you turn on your TV Thursday and notice your favorite News 6 personalities sporting purple, it's because they're showing their support for the cause. In addition to wearing purple, we're also partnering with Harbor House to host a phone bank that raises money and awareness about the organization's programs. Your donation could make all the difference in the life of someone who's looking for a way out of a domestic situation.

With that being said, click here for the number to call in and to learn more about the signs of domestic violence. Then grab your best purple and remember: There is hope. 💜

💰 Do you pay by plate?

Tolls can already be costly, but if you're a pay-by-plate kind of gal or guy, your bill after driving some of Central Florida's roads will soon be a lot more expensive -- like, double the price. Find out when the change will take effect and if it will affect drivers who use electronic payment methods.

🚀 A look at colorful space weather

I mean, we obviously can't see that from here, but NASA's satellite ICON is ready to be air-launched to the ionosphere, which is where the International Space Station orbits Earth, to study that colorful space weather at a space station astronaut's-eye view. How freakin' cool is that? If all goes according to plan, the plane carrying the rocket will take off from our coast Thursday. See when it's expected to happen and what we could learn from the mission.

💊 'Sesame Street' tackles hard topics

Sesame Street in Communities via CNN Karli, left, talks to her friend Elmo about her mom going to meetings to help her recover from addiction.

The kids' cartoon that has already tackled difficult topics like HIV, jailed parents and autism is taking another that today's families know all too well: addiction. Read more about how "Sesame Street" is addressing the opioid crisis and tell us what you think of its producers' decision to do it.

🌂 Remember when we were begging for rain?

LOL, good times. Now we can't seem to get rid of it. Honestly, I'm cool with the rain as long as my grass looks healthy enough to keep those not-so-nice letters from our homeowners association out of my mailbox. Can I get an amen? Still, though, a peep of sunshine would be nice. Find out how soon we could see that and what temperatures are in store for the weekend.

🚗 Whose fault is this?

Let's say you're in your parked car and another car is pulling into the spot next to you as you're opening your door to get out and you hit their vehicle. Which driver is at fault? Hint: It's probably not who you think. Get the answer from our traffic safety expert in today's "Ask Trooper Steve" segment.

TELL ME: Normally I wouldn't include those stories in the newsletter, but Trooper Steve said in his answer that the "law is clear," yet many of us in the newsroom thought the other driver would be at fault. What did you think? Let me know if you were surprised by Steve's answer by emailing me at BVolz@wkmg.com. Then, test your friends!

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.