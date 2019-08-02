WARNING: If you see this thing, keep your distance

I mean, the odds of you seeing it are probably pretty slim, considering it's in North Carolina, but people are freaking out about this emu on the loose.

There are actually "wanted" signs circulating right now with its face on them, since no one has been fast enough to catch him for weeks. We'll talk about the whole thing in a bit, but first, you have money to save.

💰 Tax-free weekend

Before it's time for the kids to head back to school, it's time to buy their supplies for the year. This weekend, you can do it for less by making the most of Florida's tax-free holiday. What items qualify? Can you shop online? How long does the event run? Get all your tax-free weekend questions answered.

*Stay tuned for a back-to-school pro tip.

🦠 Hepatitis A outbreak

Florida health officials are urging people to get vaccinated amid a Hepatitis A outbreak, saying there's been a big increase in cases. Find out which counties are critically impacted and how officials say you can protect yourself.

🌧️ Wet weekend

If you were hoping to get outside with the kids this weekend for some of their final days of summer, I hope you've made backup plans, because it's going to be wet -- like, really wet -- all thanks to a tropical wave spread across Florida. It could also cause flooding, so be careful. See the full forecast to find out how long the rain will last.

🇵🇷 Future of Puerto Rico

Today is the day Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló officially steps down, following his promise to do so after days of protests calling for his resignation. Who will replace him? That leadership situation is still in limbo. Find out who's being considered to take his place and why replacing him could be more complicated than you'd think.

💸 Epic pay at Epic park?

We don't know when Universal's new theme park will open, but we do know how much employees at Epic Universe will earn. Find out how much company officials are promising to pay and how many jobs the park is expected to bring.

📺 '13 Reasons Why' ending

Hold on. I don't mean it's ending just yet. Those who have been waiting patiently the last year to find out when season three of the Netflix series would premiere not only have that answer, but now also know how many more seasons they can expect. Find out when the new season will air and how much more "13 Reasons Why" you'll have left to enjoy.

‼️ Emu on the loose

So, this bird has been roaming around North Carolina for five weeks. It's been spotted, but no one has been able to catch the skittish thing. Since it's easily spooked, animal services officials are warning anyone who sees it to keep their distance. Also, how the heck did this bird indigenous to Australia end up on a journey throughout North Carolina? Read the full story to trace its steps so far.

*Pro tip:

