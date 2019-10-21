Doesn't this just make your stomach turn?

Sorry to greet you with nasty news to kick off our week, but today's top story is just one of those I can't NOT tell you about.

How many pets is too many in one household? I don't have the answer to that, but I do know, based on the conditions described in this Central Florida home, you should stop long before you get to 245.

🤢 'Deplorable' Florida home

Police officers -- especially Florida's police officers -- see a lot of things, so for one to call the living conditions at this Edgewater home "the absolute worst" he'd ever seen, you know they had to be pretty bad. Police say three children and 245 animals -- some living, some not -- were found in the home, but that certainly wasn't all they found. Find out what else was found and who's being held responsible.

🌪️ Cleanup after Nestor

Once-Tropical Storm Nestor came, spun up some tornadoes and went, and now the cleanup process is underway across Florida. Photos in one area surfaced after a possible tornado, showing a tractor-trailer that had been picked up and thrown on I-4. Get a look at the damage in other parts of the state.

🌧️ Weather: What to expect now

Honestly, what can we ever expect when it comes to Florida's weather? Friday brought storms that lasted into Saturday morning, but Saturday night ended up being beautiful, giving way to a sunshine-filled Sunday. Who says Florida doesn't have seasons? Find out how soon you could feel a cooldown.

🌠 See some shooting stars

Again, there's no telling what to expect when it comes to weather around here, but if the clouds allow it, you'll be able to see some shooting stars in the night sky Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Check the forecast at the link above and then find out when to look up for a chance to view the Orionid meteor shower.

🎢 Nickelodeon-lover's dream

If you're anything like me, you can relate an episode of SpongeBob to literally anything at all that happens in your everyday life. If that's true, you'd probably also be just as excited as I am about this new indoor theme park opening this week that will be home to all the best Nickelodeon characters out there, including the beloved sponge himself. Get the details on the attraction so you can start planning our -- I mean, your -- next vacation.

