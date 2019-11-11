Was anyone prepared for this?

A rocket launch from our coast, the transit of Mercury AND Veterans Day? This is no ordinary Monday, you guys. It's a busy one.

Hope you came prepared.

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

🇺🇸 Honoring veterans everywhere

First and foremost, let's all take a moment today to thank the veterans in our lives for their service. Each of them not only fought to protect our freedoms, but also sacrificed anything they might have had going on at home in their own lives to do so. News 6 is honoring some of its own this Veterans Day. Meet some of the brave veterans I have the privilege of calling my coworkers.

Oh, and don't forget to share these Veterans Day deals with the veterans in your life.

🔭 Did you see Mercury?

Image taken by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory of Mercury transiting the sun on Nov. 11, 2019. (Image: NASA)

The tiny planet was making big moves this morning -- across the sun, might I add. If you had the right gear, you may have been lucky enough to witness the transit of Mercury. If not, don't worry. You know NASA's got you covered. Get a recap of the celestial event you won't get the chance to see again until 2032.

🚀 Satellites sent to space

I told you it was a busy Monday morning, and the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station only made it busier. But hey, there's no time to waste when you have goals to reach, and SpaceX knows that. Watch the launch again and find out how SpaceX hopes it will help provide global internet coverage from space.

😍 What do you think of the weather?

This weekend was pretty lovely, if you ask me. In true Florida fall fashion, temperatures have warmed a bit since then, but aren't expected to stay this high for long. Find out how soon we can expect another cooldown in Central Florida.

🌇 What's the deal with DST?

Remember that time Florida passed a law saying it would stay on daylight saving time permanently, but then we still had to set our clocks back last week? Yeah, I know. It's confusing. Basically, we've been at a standstill waiting approval from Congress to make the whole thing official, but new bipartisan support is giving some people hope. Get the full story and tell us whether you support the Sunshine Protection Act.

🎉 Miss EDC Orlando?

If you were anywhere near Tinker Field over the weekend, you probably saw -- or heard -- the party that was Electric Daisy Carnival. It's not exactly my thing, but the attendees' outfits can get pretty -- colorful? Perhaps your children or grandchildren mentioned they were going to the festival and you've been curious about it since. Check out this gallery of fun looks and see everything you missed at the annual event.

If you see them in the pics and they didn't mention they were going, maybe don't let them know it was me who ratted them out? 😬

THANK YOU TO ALL WHO HAVE SERVED

If you have a veteran in your life who loves to watch News 6, please send me their email address. I would love to personally thank them for their service.

If that veteran is you, THANK YOU. ❤️

