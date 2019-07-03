😒What's up with Facebook today?

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Have you tried using Facebook or Instagram today?

I haven't been able to get either to work all day, and apparently I'm not the only one.

It makes it kinda hard to tell you what's trending without access to some of that trendy material, but you know I always deliver. 😏

Here's what trending on ClickOrlando.com:

🌡️ Dangerous heat

OK, I know I've been complaining about the heat a lot recently, but this is proof that I'm not being overdramatic: A heat advisory was issued for inland Central Florida today for the first time in nearly nine years. I can take a little heat but dang, this is extreme. Find out what a heat advisory means for the area and how long it's in effect.

☀️ Fourth of July forecast

Did I mention this heat is expected to stick around for the Fourth of July? Did I also mention I have to work outside tomorrow at Lake Eola? Probably, because I haven't stopped thinking about how much we're all going to be sweating out there. If you're coming out to hang with the News 6 team -- and please do -- check the full forecast first.

🕳️ Semi-swallowing hole

It's so hot outside that the ground is literally melting. OK, I'm obviously kidding -- BUT, for some reason, a hole did open up overnight in Orange County, and it swallowed a few trucks. Not like your average pickup truck -- big semitrucks, with lots of wheels. See the terrifying scene and find out what officials are saying about the possible sinkholes.

📱 Facebook, Insta outages

If you use social media at all, you've probably either noticed that Facebook and Instagram are having some issues today or you've seen everyone else complaining about it on Twitter -- one of the only social media apps that seems to be working. Well, for me at least. Some people are having problems with Twitter, too. Find out what users are saying about the social media meltdown and how the companies are responding to it.

📦 Amazon Prime Day

Christmas in July -- aka Amazon Prime Day -- is just around the corner. There's a method to the madness that is online shopping on that day, and we're here to help you master it. Check this out to make sure you don't miss a thing.

🐶 Deadly to dogs

We know what not to give our dogs, but if yours is anything like my husky, Beanie, they try to eat any and everything, including all the things in life that aren't meant to be food. If that's true, please read this, because there are a lot more things around your house that can be deadly to them than you might think, all because of one ingredient. See the full list of everyday items that can be deadly to dogs and find out what could happen if they eat them.

🎆 Fireworks at the Fountain

So I know I just told you it's basically going to be hotter than the gates of hell outside tomorrow, but I do hope you'll still celebrate the Fourth of July with your favorite news team! If the heat is keeping you from joining us at Lake Eola for Fireworks at the Fountain, I totally get it, but that doesn't mean you can't join in on the fun. You can see the big show from every angle right from your phone, thanks to this awesome new technology we have. You can even hang with Kirstin O'Connor and me starting at 5 p.m. until the fireworks start at 9 p.m., all without having to step outside in that brutal heat. Maybe you're going to another fireworks show. If so, watch both! Click here to watch the tutorial with all the details you need to join us for the big event. Happy Fourth!

Since I'll be out at Lake Eola tomorrow, digital journalist Emilee Speck will be sliding into your inbox tomorrow at 4 p.m. If you're coming to the fireworks show, email me at BVolz@wkmg.com and let me know. Feel free to stop by and say hello! 👋

