While kids are back in school for the day, parents will ____ 😏

I'll let you fill in the blank, but I'm hoping they'll read this newsletter, then play -- but not too hard because the children will be home soon.

That's right, the kids are back in school and we have everything you need to know to start the year off right. Also, I have an important announcement regarding middle children, so stick around for that.

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

🦠 Algae killing dogs

Melissa Martin via CNN Dog owners in the Southeast are spreading the word about the dangers of contaminated water following the deaths of their beloved pets.

Attention dog owners in the Southeast: Multiple pets have died from swimming in water contaminated with toxic blue-green algae. Because losing a dog is the most painful thing in the world, I want to make sure you're educated. Here's everything you need to know about the toxic algae and how to spot it.

💯 Making the grade

iStock/TAGSTOCK1

If the kids made it to school today, the hardest part is over, right? Maybe not. Either way, it's time to take the next step and set some goals for the year -- then crush 'em. See the list of ways your student can make sure they make the grade this school year. You can also get everything you need to survive the school year at ClickOrlando.com/BacktoSchool.

🏈 UCF sold out

Associated Press Central Florida linebacker Gabriel Luyanda, left, and linebacker Nate Evans celebrate after the team recovered a fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.

Now that school is back in session, let's talk about what really matters: UCF football. JK, you guys know I'm not a sports gal, but I am a Knights gal -- with some good news and bad. Which would you like first? Good? OK. This UCF alum is proud to announce that her Knights are completely sold out of season tickets for the upcoming football season, which means everyone has finally realized how great they are. The bad news? It's going to be tough to get your hands on some tickets if you're trying to make it to a game. Find out what tickets are still available and see the Knights' full 2019-2020 schedule.

🍝 Who's hungry?

Since it's the first day back to school and you're probably panicking about what to feed the kids tonight, I'm here to help. Not only do I have a suggestion for tonight, I might have dinner plans you'll be interested in for the rest of your life. Mhmm, you heard me. Tonight, you can hold them over with Chick-fil-A's newly launched macaroni and cheese. And because you can never have enough pasta, perhaps you'll be interested to learn Olive Garden now has a lifetime pasta pass. You're welcome.

🌂 Bus stop forecast

Getty Images

Here's another reminder to get the kids from the bus stop, and if you didn't send them to school with an umbrella, be sure to pack one. Afternoon storms are showing up in Central Florida. Get the full forecast to make your plans for the first week back to school.

*Important announcement: As a middle child myself, I have to be an advocate for our kind, because we tend to need a little extra TLC. 💜 That's why I'm here to make sure parents everywhere know that today is National Middle Child Day. If you're the parent of a middle child, give them some extra love today. If you are one yourself, let everyone around you know today's your special day, then email me one characteristic or tendency you think every middle child has to BVolz@wkmg.com. Trust me, I know we have some. 😉 Happy Middle Child Day from this MC!

